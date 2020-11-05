CHISHOLM — Residents Travis Vake, Marty Halverson and Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja have won seats on the city council.
Vake, the incumbent, garnered 1,668 votes (33.89 percent) and was the top vote-getter, according to unofficial results released by the city clerk’s office. He was voted in for a two-year term in 2018, and will be entering his second term in January.
Halverson received 1,242 votes (25.23 percent), followed by Mikkola-Rahja with 1,108 (22.51 percent). Halverson was previously appointed to the council in Feb. 2017 to fill a vacancy. Mikkola-Rahja was appointed to fill a vacancy in Feb. 2018. Neither was successful in their bid for election in 2018.
Holewa received 837 votes (17.01 percent). He also ran for office in 2018.
Overall, there were a total of 2,427 votes cast on Election Day in Chisholm, according to data from the city clerk’s office.
Vake shared his thoughts on his victory with the Tribune Press on Wednesday, while thanking voters for their support.
“I am so honored to not only get re-elected but to also be the top vote getter in Chisholm,” Vake wrote in an email to the Tribune Press on Wednesday. “I work hard to make sure that Chisholm remains the “heartbeat of the Iron Range”. I love Chisholm and all the amazing people in it.”
Vake also talked about the community support experienced in Chisholm, a mining community of about 5,000 residents.
“The community support and involvement that you see in Chisholm is second to none and I know that will continue into the next four years,” wrote Vake. “I am beyond blessed and humbled that the voters of Chisholm think so highly of me and I will make sure that Chisholm continues to boom and become “the” place that everyone wants to live. We have a golden opportunity with the Redhead Trail and more here in Chisholm. Buckle in for a fun few years here in Bluestreak Territory.”
“I would also like to congratulate Marty and Cheyenne on their election wins and joining the Chisholm City Council,” he said. “They are joining a great team who all have Chisholm’s best interest at heat and we welcome them and are happy to have them on board with us.”
Vake concluded by thanking outgoing councilors Tracy Campbell and Varda for their commitment to the council and city.
“We will miss them,” Vake said. “I’ve learned a lot from both of them and I cannot thank them enough for that.”
