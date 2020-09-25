CHISHOLM — Bob Brown resigned earlier this week from his job as the fire chief and emergency management director of Chisholm, after the mayor suggested he retire from the position, or continue to fight complaints from his department.
At the city council meeting Wednesday, Mayor John Champa told Brown: “I have no issue with you whatsoever. I felt the department was ready for a change – it’s a hard momentum to stop.”
Brown, 65, told the council over teleconference the department’s image has always been important to him. He took several moments to talk about how his leadership skills led to the department’s high-standing safety record and favorable fire rating. More recently, he has been building a collaboration between the Buhl and Kinney fire departments, and the construction of the new public safety building to house the Chisholm Fire Department and Chisholm Police Department.
Brown also acknowledged the complaints against him by saying there exists “COVID anxiety” among firefighters, who seem on “pins and needles” when around him. “There’s a lot of people that think — they blame me, that it’s either my way or the highway,” Brown told the council, appearing to attribute their reaction to the number of state regulations and procedures the department operates under.
Brown resigned effective immediately and plans to submit a resignation letter to the council in the upcoming days. For now, the mayor anticipates Assistant Fire Chief Chris Massucci to serve as the new fire chief and Assistant Emergency Manager Larry Pervenanze to assume the role of emergency manager for the city.
Speaking about Brown’s 40-year service as fire chief, Champa said he had done “great things” for the community in his tenure. The mayor’s sentiments were echoed by other members of the council and city staff who participated in the online meeting.
Councilor Tracy Campbell said she felt Brown had been “bullied” out of the position as fire chief.
Brown’s latest resignation came after meeting with the mayor and Chisholm City Administrator Bill Manney in recent weeks to address several grievances coming from the fire department.
City Councilor Adam Lantz on Thursday told the Tribune Press in a phone interview that he’s been fielding firefighter complaints about Brown for nearly one year. He provided the complaints to Champa and Manney, since he felt they could not be ignored until February, when Brown was scheduled to have his next annual review.
Lantz, who is also a firefighter, did not go into detail about the nature of the complaints, though he offered that Brown had been hired six years ago to train a new fire chief but he has failed to do so and hasn’t been working toward a succession plan. “The complaints ranged across the board,” he said.
In conversations with firefighters in recent weeks, Champa said he’s been told Brown runs the department “like a dictator.”
In a phone interview with the Tribune Press, Champa recalled suggesting in a meeting that Brown let Masucci take on the day-to-day decision making. In that scenario, Brown would be a “silent partner” and handle paperwork. “It seemed that Bob was kind of in agreement at that meeting,” Champa said. But the firefighters expressed concern over the suggestion and told the mayor they preferred to bring the fire chief up for a professional review. Champa said he then posed two options for Brown: “retire and preserve the good legacy that you have, or to fight the fight.”
After the city council meeting, Champa said Thursday any issues that may have existed were between Brown and his firefighters. “I didn’t ask for his resignation,” Champa said. “I didn’t think he needed this fight, but here we are.”
Despite the resignation, Lantz said that he holds Brown in high regard. “Bob has been a mentor to me and leader to me,” he said. “He looks after individuals, and asks about families and shows concerns.”
This was not the first time Brown parted ways with the fire department following complaints.
In 2011, he retired after being voted out by firefighters with his department. But two years afterward, the city approached him to see if he’d be willing to fill the vacant fire chief position. Brown accepted the city’s offer and he served in the dual role as fire chief and the city’s emergency manager. The city council now appoints the fire chief, following a recommendation by the League of Minnesota Cities.
