CHISHOLM—A new director is preparing to head up the city-run Chisholm Ambulance Service.
The Chisholm City Council on Wednesday appointed Tiffany Larson to the dual role of Ambulance Director/Emergency Manager.
“It’s very exciting to come back to Chisholm,” said Larson.
Larson, of Chisholm, currently holds the office of Training Division Chief and is a firefighter/paramedic with the Virginia Fire Department, where she has served for about 10 years now. A Chisholm native and 2004 graduate of Chisholm High School, Larson previously served as a firefighter on the Chisholm Fire Department, and as an EMT with the Chisholm Ambulance Service operated under Longyear, Inc. She is a graduate of the paramedic program at Mesabi Range College, where she graduated with an Associates Degree in Applied Science (AAS).
Jessica Davis, the city’s former ambulance director/emergency manager was hired in August 2021. Davis was the initial director of the city-run service started in January 2022, following a council decision to cut its ties with Longyear Inc., its ambulance service provider of 39 years. A sticking point between the city and Longyear appeared to be control over the ambulance license.
Peyton Johnson, an EMT, was appointed as an interim director following Davis’s resignation back in December.
In a roll call vote the council appointed Larson as ambulance director/emergency manager, following a recommendation of a hiring committee appointed by the council including City Administrator Stephanie Skraba, City Clerk Eileen Zah, City Councilor Marty Halverson and City Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja, according to the city clerk’s office. Three ambulance members on the council abstained, Mayor Adam Lantz, Councilor Travis Vake and Councilor Jedediah Holewa.
