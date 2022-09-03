Hands-on learning hub for STEM lessons

Workstations are set up and ready for the first day of school in the new Chisholm Elementary School SMART Lab.

 Mark Sauer

CHISHOLM — A new hands-on lab for teaching science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) is creating quite a buzz at Chisholm Elementary.

A 24 student SmartLab has been set up in the school library, where students in fifth and sixth grade will be experiencing it as part of their science classes starting this school year.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments