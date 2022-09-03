CHISHOLM — A new hands-on lab for teaching science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) is creating quite a buzz at Chisholm Elementary.
A 24 student SmartLab has been set up in the school library, where students in fifth and sixth grade will be experiencing it as part of their science classes starting this school year.
Parents and students had an opportunity to get a glimpse of all the different components of SmartLab during an open house held this past Wednesday.
“They were so excited — they couldn’t wait to touch and see everything,” Stephanie Jensen, facilitator at the SmartLab and fifth and sixth grade science teacher at Chisholm Elementary said as she described the smiles on the faces of students preparing for the start of school. Input from parents attending the open house was also positive with some commenting on the diverse applications of the lessons and equipment offered with SmartLab, Jensen added.
On a tour of the SmartLab Friday Jensen appeared to share the positive energy about the new addition to the school as she explained the various lessons it entails.
“It’s all about the “aha moments” when you can see the light come on in a child’s eyes that they “get it,” Jensen said.
Jensen said she recently completed 40 hours of facilitator training – 32 in person and eight online. There is also ongoing professional development built into the program that will eventually allow her to be certified as a SmartLab trainer.
Once school starts Jensen predicts she’ll also be learning from the students, many who are tech savvy.
Jensen talked about how the SmartLab will fit into the science curriculum while also teaching the standards.
“I will switch off with one week of fifth grade and the other sixth grade,” Jensen explained.
The students will spend one hour per day in the SmartLab when it’s their week, and are learning science standards and benchmark requirements, along with building skills for their future in a standard classroom setting on weeks when they aren’t in the lab, she noted.
Field trips are also part of STEM education Jensen has planned for her students.
Jensen said SmartLab taps into the students’ creativity, and it’s also a place where students can learn that it’s OK to fail, and that we learn from our mistakes. To allow for that, grading in SmartLab is done on a rubric, on a scale from 4 to 1 as opposed to a letter grade.
Some of the things considered in grading are if the student followed directions, worked well with a team, and followed the different steps required for each lesson.
The SmartLab contains a variety of activities, including drones, three different types of robots, art programs, music programs, a die cutter, 3-D printer, and laser cutter.
Jensen said it’s her goal for the students to each complete a project with the die cutter and laser cutter with her assistance. Due to the hours involved in completing a project with the 3-D printer, there would likely be a limited number of them, she said.
Throughout the school year students will learn how to do coding, build robots, and fly the drones using IPads as controllers.
Each program has the following components as described in information found on the website.
• Explore-Explore a piece of technology without any preconceived notions, gather information and learn how technology works.
• Plan-Plan a project, set SMART goals, determine the outcome, and identify the steps to information, and learn how the technology works.
• Do and Reflect-Do and Reflect on their progress. This iterative process encourages learners to document and reflect on their work throughout the project.
•Share-Share and celebrate their learning as they describe what did and didn’t work and transfer knowledge to their peers and teachers.
SmartLab is designed for students to work in teams on the various projects, and will also be able to share ideas with another team seated on the same island. The teams are typically made up of three students, with six seated at one island.
Jensen said teamwork is key to the SmartLab and is important to help kids build on communication skills that she said have suffered the past couple of years during distance learning.
Karla Winters, Principal at Chisholm Elementary praised Jensen for taking the lead on the SmartLab.
“Mrs. Jensen has embraced the addition of the STEM lab,” Winters said via email. “We are grateful for her leadership on this exciting opportunity for the students of Chisholm.”
Members of the district’s staff and administration including School District Superintendent Adrian Norman, Technology Director Joe Phillips, and others have played a role in getting the lab up and running, and testing out some of the lessons, according to Jensen.
At a cost of a little more than $200,000, a proposal by Creative Learning Systems (CLS) was approved by the Chisholm School Board back in June.
Scott Hutton, Regional Sales Manager for the company provided some insight on what the district’s investment entails.
“Our package includes all the curriculum for over 400 engagements, computer hardware, software, kits, equipment, workstations, a 3-D printer, a CNC machine, and a Laser engraver collection,” Hutton said via email on Friday.
To meet timelines for the start of school, Hutton said the entire lab was set up the week of Aug. 14 and then the following week four days were spent with a trainer on site preparing the facilitator to guide the students in the classroom. He noted Chisholm is one of nine labs in the state and the company’s presence is more than 500 nationwide.
Hutton also talked about other ways the lab can be utilized including after school programs and summer STEM camps.
“CLS has been delivering turnkey STEM environments for over 30 years,” Hutton said. “Purchasing technology is the simplest aspect of a STEM class. What becomes complex is how schools will effectively serve more than just gifted students, our curriculum paired with the technologies and the purposeful rotations ensure that students will feel confident even if their projects don’t meet their Smart Goals. Learning how to recover from failure is actually celebrated in these environments, and that builds confidence.”
In the event a voter-approved building bond referendum the district is proposing passes, Jensen noted the SmartLab is designed to move to the new school building the district is looking at building for preschool through sixth grade.
