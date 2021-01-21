GREAT SCOTT TOWNSHIP — A Chisholm man was transported to a local hospital, following a roll over on Highway 169 Thursday in Great Scott Township.
A 61-year old driver from Chisholm was traveling on the southbound lane before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, when he lost control of a 2003 Chevy Blazer, rolling into the ditch of Hwy. 169, at the Spirit Lake Rd. in Great Scott Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The driver was transported to the Essentia Health Hospital in Virginia for non life-threatening injuries, according to law enforcement.
Snow and ice were present on the road surface at the time of the crash, according to the report. The driver was wearing his seatbelt. Alcohol was not a factor.
Virginia Fire and EMS and HIbbing FIre and EMS responded to the scene.
