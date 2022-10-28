CHISHOLM — Clean water flowing into the city’s sanitary sewer system is costing the city and ratepayers in the community nearly $400,000 per year, according to data presented to the city council by Chisholm Consulting Engineer Jim Johnson.
“We could be using it in better ways to replace deficient lines and so forth,” Johnson told the city council on Wednesday.
A letter drafted by Johnson, City Building Official Mandy Galli and Public Works Director Larry Folstad and approved by the council on Wednesday is being sent to property owners where potential issues have been identified through a sewer study and smoke testing conducted by the city in the past couple of years. The letter asks that the property owner work with the city to verify whether or not an issue exists, and if one does, to work with the city on a solution. In the letter the property owner is asked to call Galli to schedule an appointment.
Norm Miranda, Director of the Central Iron Range Sanitary Sewer District (CIRSD) where Chisholm’s wastewater is treated in an earlier interview described inflow is a term to describe clear surface water from rain and snowmelt that inappropriately drains
directly into the sanitary sewer system. Infiltration, on the other hand, Miranda explained, refers to groundwater that leaks into the sanitary sewer system through cracked or faulty sewer pipes. The two terms combined are commonly referred to as I&I.
Chisholm isn’t alone in its quest to reduce I & I. Buhl, another participating community at the CIRSSD, recently underwent a complete city-wide infrastructure replacement project aimed at reducing I & I in that city.
Johnson said the city has identified about 25 major contributors of (I & I) based on the results of the sewer study that are a starting point to address. Letters are being sent to the owners of the respective properties.
The Chisholm water treatment plant (CWTP) produces an average of 280,000 gallons of potable water per day while the CURSED plant treats anywhere from 400,000 to 1.4 million gallons of effluent from the Chisholm each day with peaks as high as 3 million gallons per day, depending on the time of year and weather conditions, according to information contained in a draft of the letter approved by the council on Wednesday.
The city is charged by the CRSSD at a minimum rate of .50 cents per 1,000 gallons of flow with the funds going into a system replacement fund following state statute. Excess flows alone have cost the city an average of nearly $84,000 per year for the past four years to cover future equipment replacement costs, and an estimated $300,000 per year in additional maintenance and operating costs to the CIRSSD to treat clean water, it states in the letter.
Johnson said some of the issues identified are simple as a cap missing on a stand pipe in a front yard, and would take a four-inch diameter cap to correct and at little cost. Roof drains on city and school buildings feeding into the system would require major investments to address, and may take a couple of years to accomplish, he noted.
The council also took up the following other matters.
• Accepted the resignation of Cassidy Kampsula from the city ambulance service.
• Adopted a resolution of municipal consent to allow St. Louis County to make culvert and street improvements on Eight Street North.
• Approved a revision to an existing contract between the city and St. Louis County that allows the city to be reimbursed for hauling garbage from the city to the landfill in Virginia. Folstad said the agreement dates back to 2015 when the Hibbing landfill became a transfer station.
Changes in the original contract call for and additional two year term, expiring on Dec. 31, 2024; to add haulage duties to the Balkan canister site to the city of Chisholm at the rate of $1,000 per month; and to include a paragraph that calls for the haulage costs to be adjusted annually and describing the formula for adjusting them.
• Heard a presentation from City Clerk Eileen Zah including the third quarter of 2022.
• Adopted a resolution in support of the Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority to sell a parcel to the Hibbing Public Utilities Commission.
• Tabled a request from Garth and Brenda Beckwith to purchase a city-owned lot adjacent to their home in Bethlehem Greens for $1,000.
• Scheduled a special meeting for 5:15 on Nov. 7 to discuss the Third Street Northwest Infrastructure Improvement Project.
• Was reminded about a rally starting in support of the future of Hibbing Taconite, beginning
at 10 a.m. outside the United Steelworkers and continuing to the Army National Guard Armory on Saturday in Chisholm.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.