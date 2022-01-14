Chisholm Council takes up short-term rentals

CHISHOLM — The City of Chisholm is in the process of creating a policy related to short-term rental properties in areas that are currently zoned residential (R-1 and R-2).
Concerns over the possibility of an abundance of unregulated rentals mainly for weekends and overnight stays popping up in residential neighborhoods, prompted the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and city council to address the topic.
City Building Inspector Mandy Galli on Wednesday introduced an interim ordinance authorizing a planning study and to impose a moratorium on new short term rentals pending the completion of the study. The council unanimously approved the first reading at that same meeting.
Galli said her office is receiving inquiries about short-term rentals attributing it to interest sparked by the Redhead Mountain Bike Park, and that the city currently has no policy in place. Once the planning study is complete, she said the city plans to come up with a policy for conditional use permits related to short-term rentals in residential districts.
Galli said she reached out to other communities, including Crosby, where representatives she spoke to said the town experienced negative impacts on its housing stock due to an abundance of short-term rentals.
“I just want to make sure that everyone is aware that this is only for the R1 and R2 districts,” Galli said.
Chisholm’s population is currently under 5,000, according to the 2020 Census results, and the city could potentially lose state aid funding in 2026, if the town’s population does not grow to above 5,000. Back in November, the council heard from representatives from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on the potential implications.
Another concern aired at a previous council meeting is any impact a reduction in residential housing may have on the local school district.
Galli said the process to establish a policy on short-term rentals would likely be similar to what St. Louis County recently went through, and that the process would involve the planning commission and public hearings.
Should the council approve a second reading, the interim ordinance would go into effect 30 days from its publication in the city’s official newspaper and would expire on the 18th month following the effective date, or until such time as the council may have taken action to amend its official controls as a result of the planning study, according to the ordinance.
Galli said if the measure moves forward, the planning study would be at no cost to the city, and would involve her office along with Planning and Zoning, and the Chisholm Economic Development Authority (EDA), and would likely be completed by this spring.
City Attorney Bryan Lindsay said if the city took no action by 18 months, the ordinance would sunset on its own terms.
In other business, the council.
• Approved the second reading of a proposed ordinance change to rename the Bridge of Peace to the Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace. The first reading was approved back in December.
• Hired Misty L. Carpenter to the accountant position. The position falls under the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) union contract.
• Approved a posting and job description for two summer recreation directors.
•Approved payment of $10,070 to ClearGov of Maynard, Mass. for the first of a three-year subscription for a digital budget book.
• Adopted a resolution to allow the city administrator to apply for and accept a grant of up to $30,000 for renovations to the lower level of city hall.
• Adopted a resolution to allow the city administrator to apply for and accept a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) firefighter grant program for $1.5 million for the purchase of an arial platform truck.
• Ratified council board and commission appointments for 2022. They are as follows:
Economic Development Authority: Councilor Travis Vake and Councilor Adam Lantz.
Board of Appeals: Mayor Champa and Marty Halverson.
Housing and Redevelopment Authority: Champa.
Library Board: Councilor April Fountain.
Planning and Zoning: Lantz.
Police Commission: Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja.
Public Utilities Commission: Champa.
Recreation Board: Halverson.
Volunteer Fire Department: Lantz.
Campground Committee: Fountain and Halverson.
Ambulance: Vake.
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon: Champa.
Chamber of Commerce: Vake.
Iron Range Youth in Action: Champa.
Museum of Mining: Mikkola-Rahja.
Precious Paws: Mikkola-Rahja.
Safety Committee: Larson.
Youth Center: Mikkola-Rahja.
Redhead Trail: Halverson and Mikkola-Rahja
• Re-appointed Fountain as the alternate to the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) Board of directors. The council recently appointed Vake as its representative to RAMS.
•Reappointed Stephanie Skraba as city administrator.
•Reappointed Galli as building and zoning official.
•Reappointed Byan Lindsay as city attorney.
•Reapointed Chris Masucci as fire chief.
• Accepted a $200 donation from Carolyn Nelson for the Chisholm Fire Department. Masucci said the donation would go toward fire education in the community, mainly for children.
• Adopted a resolution to allow for a transfer of $100,000 from the general fund to the Other Post Employment Benefits (OPEB) fund for retiree health benefits.
• Approved the transfer of ownership of Lot 8, Block 13 from St. Louis County to the City of Chisholm for the purpose of creating a public park. The cost to the city is $500, rather than the appraised value of $2,200, as would be the case for developmental use, according to Skraba.
• Approved a $1,000 sponsorship for the Chisholm Community Foundation.
• Approved an extension of COVID-19 sick pay of up to 80 hours, expiring on March 31. Skraba said American Rescue Funds can be used to cover the cost. Action taken on Wednesday solidifies that taken by the council back in December to extend the Dec. 31 deadline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.