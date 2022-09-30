CHISHOLM — The Chisholm City Council has set the preliminary 2023 levy and now is working toward its goal of reducing that amount before adopting the final version in December.
At 7 percent, the preliminary amount represents an increase of $141,245 above the current levy of 2,159,028, according to City Clerk Eileen Zah. Each percent the levy is increased represents an additional $20,177, Zah noted.
The council has the ability to decrease the levy amount before the final levy is set in December but cannot exceed the 7 percent preliminary amount. Each percent increase represents an additional $20,177, Zah noted.
Chisholm Mayor John Champa and City Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja were absent on Wednesday, according to the clerk’s office. An attempt to reach Champa for a comment on the levy on Thursday was unsuccessful.
Council President Adam Lantz presided over the meeting on Wednesday and said the council is working to reduce the final levy to below the 7 percent preliminary number.
“The goal is definitely to get it down,” Lantz said.
“As it stands now, without considering any infrastructure project and only considering the General Fund budget, the proposed budgeted revenues exceed expenditures by $167,619 at this time,” Zah confirmed in an email on Thursday.
Like other cities around the region Chisholm is experiencing a loss of fiscal disparity funding in 2023. Last week Champa said the city stands to lose close to $320,000 in fiscal disparity dollars.
“The Fiscal Disparities Program is a system for the partial sharing of commercial-industrial (C/I) property tax base among all jurisdictions within a geographic area,” reads a definition from the Minnesota Department of Revenue provided by the mayor of another Range community in a Mesabi Tribune article last week. “This promotes regional development and helps smaller (or poorer) communities provide the same services as larger ones without imposing disproportionately high taxes.”
The city continues to look into the decrease in fiscal disparity dollars, according to Lantz.
A motion by Travis Vake to set the preliminary levy at 7 percent was seconded by Councilor Marty Halverson and passed unanimously.
