CHISHOLM — The Chisholm City Council has set the preliminary 2023 levy and now is working toward its goal of reducing that amount before adopting the final version in December.

At 7 percent, the preliminary amount represents an increase of $141,245 above the current levy of 2,159,028, according to City Clerk Eileen Zah. Each percent the levy is increased represents an additional $20,177, Zah noted.

