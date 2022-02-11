Chisholm Council moving to hybrid model meeting

CHISHOLM — After more than a year of conducting nearly all of its meetings online, the Chisholm City Council is set to return to the council chambers at city hall.
At its regular meeting on Wednesday held via the online platform Zoom, the council approved going to a hybrid model for its meetings starting March 9.
The public will continue to be able to air their concerns online via Zoom, calling, or emailing, but will now have an option of airing their concerns during public participation in-person. It’s recommended that members of the public who would like to address the council in person contact the city administrator ahead of the meeting by calling 218-254-7900 to allow city staff to plan accordingly for social distancing.
Since emergency orders by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz expired on July 1, 2021, the council has continued to meet via Zoom. Chisholm City Attorney Bryan Lindsay had previously said due to the small size of the council chambers, it wasn’t prudent for the council to resume in-person meetings due to the pandemic after the emergency orders were lifted.
In the interim, the public was allowed to participate in the council meetings via Zoom, or by calling, writing or emailing their concerns.
“We need to start meeting in person again as a council,” Chisholm Mayor John Champa told the council on Wednesday, while noting it was Lindsay’s recommendation.
Champa proposed a hybrid model, with the council and city administrator meeting socially distanced in the council chambers, and city staff and department heads participating via Zoom.
Lindsay concurred that the staff and department heads could participate via Zoom as proposed.
“The important part as much as possible is to get the council members together,” Lindsay said.
Councilor April Fountain inquired about a requirement to allow for the public to appear in person, once the council meets in person. Fountain said she is “OK’ with meeting in person, but said she’d feel better in that format if everyone wore masks.
Champa opposed a mask mandate, saying he has difficulty understanding people if he is unable to read their lips. He added that it doesn’t prevent anyone else from wearing a mask.
“I’m not in favor of wearing a mask,” Champa said. ‘It’s hard enough to run a meeting without one.”
After some discussion the council came up with an option of having people wanting to speak in person for public partition to wait in the lobby of City Hall, and to be allowed in the chambers when it’s their time to speak.
Champa suggested perhaps a department head could assist to ensure there’s social distancing outside the council chambers. His suggestion was met by City Clerk Eilleen Zah, who offered to help out to ensure the hybrid meeting runs smoothly.
The council also inquired about the possibility of setting up the meeting at the Chisholm Senior Citizen Center.
Steven Rahkola of MCTV, the company that films the council meetings, said Gilbert recently took to a hybrid model for council meetings, and agreed to stop by the council chambers in Chisholm to look at the sound system ahead of the March 9 meeting. It’s unclear at this point whether the council plans to meet at the council chambers or senior center.
A motion by Lantz to approve the hybrid meeting was supported by Councilor Cheyenne Mikola-Rahja. The motion passed 4 to 1. Fountain voted no, and Councilor Travis Vake was absent.
The council also took up the following items on Wednesday.
• Adopted a resolution accepting the feasibility report and calling for a public hearing on the 2021-2022 street rehabilitation, mill and overlay project. The public hearing is set for 5 p.m. on March 9 with a more informal meeting for abutting and benefitting properties to be held a week prior.
City Engineer Jim Johnson explained that the project, as planned in 2020 for construction in 2021, envisioned the milling and overlaying of about 40 blocks. Of the $130,000 budgeted for the project in 2020, about $55,000 remains as a carryover in addition to $500,000 budgeted for 2022. Johnson went on to say that the approximately $75,000 spent in 2021 included engineering expenses for the project as well as engineering and construction costs for reclaiming about 80 blocks of bituminous streets and alleys which were completed in 2021.
Johnson acknowledged that the project is over budget according to early estimates, and that the city may need to prioritize which streets and alleys are to be included based on bid results.
Councilor Marty Halverson said he was “disappointed” that the project is about 30 to 40 percent over budget, and said he’d also like to see a mill and overlay project that included geogrid to extend the life of the project.
Halverson also questioned scaling back on the project once the public meeting is held, predicting push back from property owners.
A motion by Lantz to accept the feasibility report and call for a public hearing was seconded by Fountain. The motion passed 4 to 1 with Halverson opposing.
• Approved hiring Adam Vake and Erick Olsen to the City of Chisholm Ambulance Service.
• Approved mutual aid agreements for the city ambulance service with Hibbing, Cook and Buhl/Meds-1.
•Approved a job description for the confidential administrative assistant position. Margaret Gornick currently holds this position and is planning on retiring. The council also appointed a hiring committee consisting of Mikkola-Rahja, Skraba, Building Inspector Mandy Galli, and Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner. The city plans to post for the position later this month.
• Approved a job description for a Parks and Trails position. The position falls under the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees (MAPE) Union.
Skraba said the Parks and Trails DIrector position is an expansion of the Parks and Recreation Director position currently held by Tammy Nevalainen, who is planning on retiring.
The new full-time position falls under the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees (MAPE) Union and includes duties related to the city-run campground, trails, and events, and marketing along with responsibilities now under Nevailainen’s position, including parks and recreation, summer recreation, the youth center, youth soccer, flag football.
Nevailainen’s position is contracted and does not include benefits.
The council also approved a hiring committee consisting of Skraba, Nevalainen, Public Works Director Larry Folstad and Councilor Travis Vake.
• Appointed Ryan Baumgarad to the Planning Commission.
• Appointed Whitney Ridlon to the Planning Commission.
• Approved an electronic signature policy. The policy was drafted by Lindsay and allows the city to accept electronic signatures on certain documents, while others such as resolutions will still require a live signature, according to City Administrator Stephanie Skraba.
• Authorized the city to apply for and accept a $30,000 grant from the Chisholm Community Foundation for reconstruction of the tennis, basketball and pickleball courts.
• Approved a temporary liquor license for the Chisholm Lion’s Club for an event to be held on March 5.
• Heard a presentation from Bob Streeter of Streeter Consulting, Inc., of Minneapolis about a work plan proposal for Wenton Addition. The city is proposing a housing development in the 32-acre addition that it acquired through tax forfeit in 1993. The project area is in the vicinity of Fifth and Ninth Street Northwest and 10th Avenue Northwest near the cemetery, abutting Balkan Township. No action was taken to allow the council time to review the proposal as it was inadvertently left out of the council packet, and emailed on Wednesday.
