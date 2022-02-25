Chisholm Council gives thumbs up to splash pad request

CHISHOLM — Representatives from the Chisholm Kiwanis Club were met with enthusiasm on Wednesday when they presented plans for a splash pad — a kids water play area — before the Chisholm City Council.
“I think this is a wonderful idea,” Council President Adam Lantz said on Wednesday.
Lantz said he’s heard positive reviews about the splash pad installed in Hibbing a couple of years ago.
“It gives the kids something to do — it’s in a nice area,” Lantz added, while mentioning the potential to rejuvenate the community by adding an attraction geared toward youth.
The council unanimously approved the proposed project site, located between the bocce ball courts and playground in the Memorial Park complex, and in-kind services consisting of site preparation excavation, and hauling away the dirt from the site area.
Shannon Kishel-Roche and Shelly Lappi, the club president and vice president, and Stacy Strand, a representative from Flagship Recreation, pitched the project to the council on Wednesday.
Lappi and Kishel-Roche said the project site was selected because of its location near the campground and playground, and the fact that it is already equipped with water, electric, and restroom facilities.
Lappi said while researching the project the club learned that the water from the splash pad would go into the storm sewer, not the sanitary sewer. At a meeting the week prior the Public Utilities Commission approved a request from the Kiwanis to absorb the cost of water, should the project move forward, according to Lappi.
Kishel-Roche said the project has an estimated price tag of about $200,000. The club is planning on entering a contest sponsored by Kiwanis International, and if their project is selected they would be able to compete for $50,000 in prize money through a public voting process.
The Kiwanis also plans to start up an online fundraising campaign, and is hoping to gain the support of the community and alumni.
Strand said Flagship Recreation works with contractors from the community, and its installers are from Minnesota.
“The fundraising efforts in the spend all seems to find its way back into the state — find its way back into the community,” he said.
A motion by Councilor April Fountain to grant the Kiwanis Club’s request to approve the site, and provide in-kind services was seconded by Councilor Marty Halverson and approved unanimously. Mayor John Champa and Councilor Travis Vake were absent.
The council also took up the following matters on Wednesday.
• Granted a six month extension to Jeff Mehlhorn of Melhorn Construction to start the permitting process and begin construction on a parcel property, formerly owned by the city in the Industrial Park. In Dec. 2020, the council accepted Mehlhorn’s offer of a $10,000 payment up front, with all but $1 to be refunded, provided the company completes the building project within 18 months. The council also requested that language be included in the contract that reverts the property to the city, in the event the project is not completed after three years.
• Approved a work plan for Wenton Addition along with engineering, research and design, totalling $162,400. City Administrator Stephanie Skraba said the Chisholm Economic Development Authority has $60,000 budgeted for the project, and that the remainder of the money would come from the city’s general fund to be reimbursed from the sale of property.
The city is proposing a housing development in the 32-acre Wenton Addition that it acquired through tax forfeit in 1993. The project area is in the vicinity of Fifth and Ninth Street Northwest and 10th Avenue Northwest near the cemetery, abutting Balkan Township.
• Accepted the hiring of Peyton Johnson as an emergency medical technician (EMT) for the City of Chisholm Ambulance Service.
• Accepted a donation of two cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training mannequins, one adult and one child, from Park Dental.
• Approved a job description for summer recreation aides, and advertising and hiring up to nine summer recreation aides.
• Accepted a $1,500 donation from the Town of Balkan for the Chisholm Summer Recreation Program.
• Approved a charitable gambling permit for Fishing with Vets for their annual All Terrain Vehicle ride fundraiser held in the fall.
• Approved a charitable gambling permit for the Armadillo project for a raffle on March 5.
• Adopted a resolution allowing the Eveleth Elks Club to conduct charitable gambling at Jim’s Sports Club.
