CHISHOLM — Four candidates are vying for two seats on the Chisholm City Council. They are incumbent April Fountain, Dillon Anderson, Jed Holewa and Felicia O’Connell.
Adam Lantz, the other incumbent, filed for candidacy in the mayor’s race.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Chet Tomassoni Memorial Arena.
Each candidate was asked the same questions for this story.
—
April Fountain
Background/experience: My experience as a children's librarian has afforded me the ability to advocate for children. My employment with Range Center, Inc., has given me the opportunity to help, support and advocate for people with disabilities. As a city councilor, I am an advocate for each citizen. My heritage is of indigenous descent. My husband and children are of African American descent and I am an advocate for all people of color. No matter who you are in this community, I am here to represent you.
Why are you running for this particular office? I feel that continuing to support our community is what I have been called to do. I’ve had the opportunity to serve on several boards, committees and collaborating teams including:
Campground Committee, Library Board, Safety Committee, Alternate for RAMS, Hiring Committees, Chisholm Community Education, Negotiation Committees, City Financials and Budgeting, Comprehensive Planning Committee, RedHead Mountain Bike Park, Downtown Revitalization Committee, Board of Appeals and Equalization Certified, Collaborating with our school board, Chisholm Chamber of Commerce, Local business, Chisholm/Hibbing Airport Authority, MN Discovery Center, Parks and Recreation, IRRRB, Kiwanis, Public Safety departments, and city staff to help develop and establish new policies.
What do you see as the three major issues in your city and if elected how do you plan to address them? There are many needs in our city, county and district. To name three:
1. LGA funding
I will continue to advocate and support increases to our LGA, to support our needs as a city and reduce the costs on us as taxpayers.
2. Housing/Infrastructure Needs
I will continue to support new housing developments, affordable housing, constructing our new public safety facility, new infrastructures and improvements, along with rehabilitation for affordable housing as well as new businesses. Thus, helping to increase our population and additionally ensuring the security of LGA, grant funding opportunities.
3. Education
I will continue to support our schools, teachers and administration so they are able to secure necessary improvements, staffing, and educational materials— ensuring our children will have the education they deserve.
Closing statement: I will continue to listen, advocate and work together as a team member toward collective goals. I will continue to be a catalyst to support Chisholm moving forward in the right direction— not just for today, but for the future of our children and grandchildren.I come before all of you with love and compassion for the people of Chisholm. Ask a neighbor who knows me! PEACE April.
—
Dillon Anderson
Background/experience: I am a 2012 graduate of Chisholm high school, I have been I the fire department since 2012 and am currently a lieutenant, I am a part of the Labor Union 1097 in Virginia, I am a Son of the Legion based out of Keewatin post 452, and I am currently raising my family in Chisholm, sending my children to the Chisholm school district.
Why are you running for this particular office? I am running for office because I see room for efficiency and too much inconsistency in the actions compared to the words of the current council.
What do you see as the three major issues in your city and if elected how do you plan to address them? The biggest issues in the city are seasonal. In the winter, spring, and fall, it is the plowing situation the city faces. In the summer, the biggest issues are the roads and the blight.
The plowing situation the city has isn’t a bad one. The roads do get pretty bad, but the city crew doesn’t want to damage the cutting edge of the plows. The solution to this is to have the public pitch in and do the best they can and when it gets to be too much, call the city garage, and ask them for assistance.
The summer’s problems with the roads and the blite are manageable with public participation. The roads in most parts of town, though old, do serve a purpose. The roads being the way they are now, again in most parts of town, provide a natural speed limit, the avenues we have in town are for the most part in very good shape and on the new side. Some of the streets could use some attention but there needs to be the understanding of finances. The cost of the road could skyrocket due to many factors. The sewer under the road, the foliage in the boulevards growing roots into the roads, the sidewalks, the storm sewer, and the type of ground under the existing road to build the new road on. All of these make it difficult to do the road completely, but we do have a mill and overlay process that seems to be doing relatively well.
The blight in town can be solved with a little common sense. Anything in town can be considered a nuisance to someone. A project that has been delayed for whatever reason could make for a delayed time in a return to an orderly yard. But storing child toys that are clearly not being used, nor have they been used in years, unkempt grass that is clearly neglected for long periods of time, or a small mechanic shop in town that is in a residential area. Those issues can be dealt with accordingly. I have understanding but I want to see improvement from the citizens and the government officials.
Closing statement: My goal is to be the one on the council that is known for acting on what is discussed and being the one who questions the discussions of my fellow counselors to make sure it is clear what is being decided. As my role as a leader in the Fire Department, it is my job to have an understanding of many, if not all, possible outcomes to our actions by asking questions and studying.
—
Jed Holewa
Background/Experience: Hello, my name is Jed Holewa, and I am running to be one of your next city counselors in Chisholm. I have lived in the city of Chisholm for over 16 years and been married to my wife Stephanie for over 15 of those years and have 4 children that have gone and or are currently in the Chisholm School District. I have been employed with Cleveland-Cliffs for almost 14 years as a Millwright and an Auto/Diesel Mechanic. I am currently an employee on the Chisholm Ambulance Service and a commissioner on the Public Utilities Commission.
Why are you running for this particular office? I am running for city council because I have lived here most of my adult life and as a homeowner and a parent, I want to keep this city moving in the right direction and make it a better place to raise a family. I have a solid work ethic and excellent communication skills to be an effective city councilor. I will work hard and make sure your voice is heard while not being afraid to bring new ideas to the table. Chisholm needs council members who have strong leadership skills, high integrity and common sense.
What do you see as the three major issues in your cityand if elected how do you plan to address them? Public Safety is the #1 issue facing our community and neighboring communities around the area. Drugs, crime, are plaguing the city daily and we must take an aggressive stance to fight it now! We must outfit our Police officers with the latest resources to combat these problems and we must have their backs. Safety is number one and we must quit kicking the can down the road and address these problems head on as a council. Whether we work with neighboring communities or other local law enforcement, it's time to turn these Iron Range communities into places where this will not be tolerated anymore, and these people will think twice before coming to them period!
Aging infrastructure is another top issue facing our city and is a huge expense to the taxpayers. From failed water and sewer lines, failed streets, and alleys that need severe attention, we must as a council aggressively execute a plan that will save the taxpayers money and get the job done. Part of this involves properly educating ourselves on how to achieve this and seeking funding wherever it may be to lessen the blow to us the tax payers. And yes, the city does have a current plan but I think this plan needs to be dug into and looked at.
Lack of growth is another issue that the city of Chisholm and neighboring communities on the Iron Range are facing. Have you noticed the population on the sign on 169 has dropped? That’s a huge red flag. We have all heard it time and time again, “what is Grand Rapids doing differently?” or “why is Mt. Iron getting new businesses?” First of all, hats off to the small businesses in our city that are currently open and striving to do new things to make Chisholm great. But what are we doing to reach new businesses? What are we doing for our current businesses? Are we talking to the right people? Have we reached out to other communities out of the area? Have we reached out to developers? These are legit questions that need answers.
Closing statement: Chisholm needs to have a solid relationship with our school district. If we lose it, this will drive Chisholm into a downward spiral, and will be the beginning of the end of our city. Family’s are what build communities and doing what we can for our school is a must. Lastly, I’ve done tons of door knocking and plan to do more. If I missed you, I do apologize. I have enjoyed listening to many great ideas and concerns and I hope I'm able to be a voice for you come November 8th.
—
Felicia O’Connell
Background/experience: My name is Felicia O’Connell, and I am running for Chisholm City Council. I have lived in Chisholm for over ten years.I live here with my husband, Patrick, two children, Miley (14) and Blake (11). I work as a Family Support Specialist for AEOA Headstart. I am a Labor endorsed candidate, endorsed by the Iron Range Labor Association. I am also endorsed by the Laborer’s Union.
Why are you running for this particular office? I am running because I would like to see some change in the community, and some new people with fresh ideas in office. I currently think Chisholm is doing some things right, but some things need change. What better way to make a change than by taking a leap of faith and putting myself out there to be a voice for my community.
What do you see as the three major issues in your cityand if elected how do you plan to address them?
One major issue in Chisholm and chief complaints I’ve heard from members of the community are the way the allies have been redone. The material used does not compact and stay together, and this has caused wash outs of some alleys when it rains. These washouts on one particular alley, that a voter showed me, had the dirt and rock material running down the street into the storm sewer. A solution for this would be to use a Class V material or something that will not wash away and cause more harm than good.
Another issue is the infrastructure. We need better infrastructure, for example our streets and roadways, to appeal to more businesses, who may want to come in and invest in our community. I think we can do this by keeping with the city’s current Project Labor Agreements, hiring Union Contractors to get quality work done on our infrastructure and providing hard working individuals with work in our community, so we can take pride in it!
A third issue in Chisholm is the HRA situation and the poor ratings the HRA has received. I want to sit down with the board and others, and see how we can solve the problems of what is going on, instead of it being swept under the rug or passed off as no big deal. I don’t have solutions in mind quite yet, but I hope getting closer to the situation, and from input from the community, that we can come up with something to create improvements .
Closing statement: In closing I want to represent this wonderful community to see change, and to be a voice for our citizens and voters of the community. If you have any suggestions or questions, please get ahold of me. I would love to have a conversation about your thoughts and concerns.
Most importantly, no matter who you vote for this election, please get out and vote this November.
