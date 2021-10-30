CHISHOLM — City officials are hoping to have all the i’s dotted and all the t’s crossed by the end of this year so that they can take over the ambulance service that is currently being run as a hybrid model with Longyear, Inc., its ambulance service provider for the past 38 years.
Earlier this year the Chisholm City Council voted to allow its contract with Longyear, Inc. to expire at its scheduled date of Dec. 31, and to establish a city-run ambulance service. Control over the ambulance license appeared to be a sticking point in negotiations.
In August the city took a big step forward and hired Jessica Davis to fill the dual role of ambulance director and emergency manager for the city.
This past Monday the council had an opportunity to review the recommendations mainly by a committee appointed by the council, consisting of City Administrator Stephanie Skraba, City Clerk Eileen Zah, City Councilor Adam Lantz, City Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja, Fire Chief Chris Masucci and Police Chief Vern Manner, along with a couple that were solely a recommendation of Davis during a special meeting.
As a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID, the council continues to conduct its meetings via the online platform Zoom, at the recommendation of City Attorney Bryan Lindsay.
The council on Wednesday approved the structure of the city-run ambulance service as a paid-on-call service, regularly staffed by two EMTs. That also allows for an affiliate program, which would allow for someone unable to maintain any expected minimum or shift requirement, to remain on the roster and help out, according to Davis.
At the special meeting on Monday, Davis said she plans to continue using an app for scheduling the EMTs, which would allow them to swap shifts down to half hour increments.
The council also approved a one-year contract with the West St. Paul-based TransMedic for third party emergency services billing, effective Jan. 1, 2022. According to the agreement, the city will pay TransMedic a base fee of $15 per EMS transport and any claims deemed payable by the City of Chisholm staff, and two-percent of net dollars collected during the previous month.
TransMedic will also assume past due accounts and collect on them.
A job description for EMTs and the authorization for city staff to advertise for the positions were also approved by the council. A wage of $12.50 per hour was recommended by the committee, regardless of call status for the scheduled, first-out ambulance crew shifts. A rate of $25 per hour was recommended for any second-out ambulances should there be a concurrent call. The committee suggests the pay for concurrent calls be prog-rated for partial hours worked.
A hiring committee for the EMT positions was appointed by the council and mirrors the Ambulance Committee, with the exclusion of Lantz.
Lantz suggested the makeup of the hiring committee, saying he didn’t want anyone to blame him in the event they applied for an EMT position and wasn’t hired. Since taking a lead role in establishing a city-run ambulance, Lantz said he’s experienced some backlash on social media.
Earlier the council had approved purchasing the ambulance building now owned by Longyear, Inc. for $150,000, the building’s appraised value.
The council on Wednesday approved a purchase agreement for the ambulance building, and is hoping to close the deal on Nov. 1. A leaseback agreement between the city and Longyear, Inc. allows Longyear, Inc. to lease the ambulance garage from the city at a rate of $1,500 per month. The lease agreement commences on Nov. 1, and is set to terminate at the same time as the life transport agreement with the city, or Jan. 15, 2022, whichever comes first.
No action was taken on appointing a medical director for the city-run ambulance service. Davis said she plans to provide a proposal for the medical director position for the council’s consideration at its next regular meeting on Nov. 10.
