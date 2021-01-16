CHISHOLM — The Chisholm City Council this week decided to take a new direction in its search for a new city clerk/treasurer-administrator.
At its regular meeting this past Wednesday, the council directed City Attorney Bryan Lindsay to bring back to the council an amended administrator hiring policy which would allow the council to be involved in the interview and selection process of the next city administrator.
In a related matter, the council directed Chisholm Economic Development Coordinator Stephanie Skraba to request proposals from consulting firms to aid in the search.
The council on Wednesday reappointed Bill Manney as city administrator. Manney is currently working under an amendment to his contract that was approved by the council last month, which defines his role with the city beyond an established retirement date of Jan. 4.
Chisholm Mayor John Champa on Thursday stood by his earlier opinion that the city had a good candidate for the city clerk/treasurer administrator position, but was willing to go along with the council’s decisions from Wednesday.
“It’s the direction they wanted to go,” Champa told the Tribune Press in a phone interview, referencing Jim Paulsen, the current city administrator of Gilbert. “I felt we had a good candidate, but I also know that majority rules, so I’m OK with it,” he added.
A selection committee consisting of Champa, Manney, Confidential Assistant Margaret Gornick, Councilor April Fountain and Councilor Travis Vake conducted the interviews and selected Paulsen as the top finalist.
Then at a special meeting on Dec. 17 the council voted 4 to 1 to direct the city attorney and administrator to negotiate a contact with Paulsen. Fountain cast the descending vote. Councilor Tracy Campbell, whose term expired on Dec. 31, was absent.
At a meeting on Dec. 30, Champa recommended appointing Paulsen, while attesting to his professionalism. Councilor Adam Lantz, at that same meeting, said he talked to a number of people about Palsen and found no reason not to appoint him. When the matter was put to a vote on Dec. 30, a motion by Lantz to apppoint Paulsen failed for lack of a second.
After the motion failed, Campbell raised concerns that the posting wasn’t listed with a couple of professional organizations specified in a motion by the city council.
At that time, Manney said the city did not currently have memberships in the organizations in question, and would have to pay dues as well as the cost to advertise with them.
Vake, on Thursday, shared his perspective on the matter.
“The administrator position is an investment in the city of Chisholm,” Vake told the Tribune Press in a phone interview on Thursday. “Sometimes, when you are looking at an investment, you hit a bump in the road and I believe that’s what happened — that’s why there was no second for it.”
In an interview following the Dec. 30 meeting, Champa was “disappointed” that the council didn’t follow the committee’s recommendation.
An attempt to reach Fountain for a comment on Thursday was unsuccessful.
Champa said he felt the original search done in-house resulted in a good candidate for the position, despite not getting the support of the council.
The city’s original search was a statewide effort, and also included the League of Minnesota Cities. Of the eight applicants, at least one came from two states away, according to city officials.
Without knowing if a subsequent search held in-house would result in any additional candidates, Champa said he’s receptive to the council’s idea of hiring a consulting firm.
“Hopefully, it brings in some good candidates to look at,” Champa said.
Vake, likewise said he’s hoping a consulting firm will bring a larger audience.
“They are hired to do this head hunting, and we hope that firm that we go with will bring us a good candidate pool,’ Vake said. “They are hired for a reason and are good at their job. Maybe they will find people that didn’t see our posting, or didn’t have an interest in it at the time.”
