CHISHOLM—The City of Chisholm has settled contracts with two bargaining units and two administrative assistants.
Chisholm Mayor Adam Lantz took a moment at the meeting last Wednesday to thank everyone involved in the negotiations.
“The city is fortunate to have such a productive and cohesive group of staff members, top to bottom, and we were able to accomplish regionally competitive, fair, and equitable contracts for all our staff,” Lantz said in an email following the meeting last week.
At its regular meeting last Wednesday the council approved a three-year contract with the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees (MAPE), the union that represents the city supervisors: city clerk, police chief, public works supervisor, library supervisor and parks and trails director. The agreement is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023 and is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2025 and includes salary increases of 3% in the first year, 3.5% in the second year and 3.5% in the final year of the contract and additional vacation time.
The council approved a three-year contract between the city and the Association of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Union that represents roughly 19 employees, including public works, water plant, cemetery, maintenance and clerical staff. The agreement retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023 and is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2025, which includes salary increases of 4% for the first year, 5% for the second year, and 5% for the final year of the contract.
Contracts were also approved for each of the two city’s two confidential administrative assistants, Susan Trunk and Rachel Andria. Skraba at the meeting on Wednesday, said the two negotiate separately and that the contracts are similar. Both contracts are for a three-year period and call for salary increases of 4% in the first year, 5% in the second and 5% in the final year.
Chisholm City Administrator Stephanie Skraba on Thursday confirmed that all of the parties involved have ratified the contracts approved by the council on Wednesday.
All of the contracts were approved in unanimous votes.
