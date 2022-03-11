Chisholm City Council returns to city hall

CHISHOLM — For the first time in about two years the Chisholm City Council on Wednesday was seated at its home base of the Chisholm City Hall.
The regular meeting marked the first of a hybrid model for the council, which had been conducting all but a few working sessions online via the platform Zoom.
City Administrator Stephanie Skraba hosted the Zoom portion of the meeting, introducing the various department heads and city staff who participated remotely.
At the start there were some issues with audio and echoing when the mayor and council members spoke. The council appeared to have issues hearing the Zoom broadcast, although the audio appeared to be clear for those who tuned in online.
Mayor John Champa said the city continues to follow Centers for Disease Control Guidelines for its meetings given the tight space in the council chambers.
When it came time for business, the council voted to extend emergency COVID-19 leave provisions for city employees to allow employees a one time sick bank of up to 40 hours who test positive for COVID. Funds from the American Rescue Fund would be used to cover the cost, according to Skraba.
This is the second time in recent months that the council has extended the emergency COVID-19 leave for city employees. At its Jan. 12 meeting the council voted to extend the COVID sick leave for up to 80 hours through the end of March.
“We have had some employees use that sick leave for COVID,” Skraba noted.
Champa recommended extending the emergency measure given current CDC recommendations.
“It’s got to end at some point. However; you know, they’re still recommending people take about five days off if you’re sick,” Champa said. “And until they quit making that recommendation, I think we should at least do that for our people.”
Councilor Adam Lantz expressed some reservation about extending the emergency provision, given the lengths the city has gone through to prevent the spread of COVID in the workplace. Lantz reasoned that employees could catch COVID at a concert, on vacation, etc. and would still benefit from the policy.
Councilors ultimately ended up supporting an extension at the reduced rate following the CDC guidelines of five days quarantine for someone positive for COVID.
A motion by Councilor Travis Vake to extend the provisions until May 31 at the rate up to 40 hours was seconded by Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja and passed unanimously. Councilor April Fountain was absent.
In other business, the council:
• Set a Local Board of Appeal and Equalization hearing from 4 to 5 p.m. on April 19 at City Hall.
• Approved the plans and specifications for the 2022 street rehabilitation mill and overlay project, and ordered bidding for the project. The city council could potentially award the project at its April 13 meeting, according to a timeline presented by City Engineer Jim Johnson.
• Approved the plans and specifications and ordered bids for tuckpointing at the library. The council could potentially award the bid for this project at its April 13 meeting.
• Approved a job description for a temporary/seasonal library intern position.
• Appointed a hiring committee for the library intern position consisting of Skraba and library aides Debbie Wangensteen and Michele Perpich.
• Approved a new Parks and Recreation rental property, pertaining to serve as guidelines for community use of Parks and Recreation facilities. A fee schedule is included in the policy and is based on staffing, setup, and maintenance costs, as well as market rates for similar facilities, according to the policy.
• Approved a request from the Hibbing School District to use the running track at Memorial Park this spring as theirs is under construction. Chisholm Parks and Recreation Director Tammy Nevalainen said Hibbing plans to practice with the Chisholm track team and to co-host meets with Chisholm.
• Appointed Jessica Martin to a three-year term on the Library Board.
• Appointed Anna Hemphill to the Library Board. It was unclear if she will be filling the remainder of a term, or if it’s for the full three years.
• Approved a list of requests for in-kind services and facility uses from the Chisholm All Class Reunion Committee.
• Approved a request from the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) to use the football field for The Wall That Heals Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica.
•Recessed to a closed session to develop a position for property acquisition.
The council took no action on three proposed policies: An updated controlled substance and alcohol testing policy, an updated harassment policy, and a new technology acceptance use policy, in order to allow the unions to review them.
