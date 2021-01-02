CHISHOLM — The Chisholm City Council on Monday renewed its contract with Precious Paws Humane Society, the city’s animal shelter provider.
Terms for the 2021 contract remain the same as the past two years. The city shall compensate Precious Paws at a rate of $1,200 per month for up to 100 animals per year. Additional animals are to be billed at a rate of $50 per animal. The city is also billed $50 per kitten or puppy in the event that a pregnant animal is brought to the shelter, and a kitten or puppy is subsequently born to a pregnant animal while in the care of Precious Paws.
This past year Precious Paws took in 98 animals under the city contract, which is three more than in 2019. An inventory of animals taken in under the city contract lists 31 cats, six kittens and 61 dogs, according to figures provided by Precious Paws. There were no puppies taken in on the city contract this year.
DeeAnn Abate, Precious Paws Board Director recently told the tribune press that the shelter has a good working relationship with the city and its police department.
Precious Paws is a volunteer-run, no-kill shelter.
This past year has been difficult for the non-profit, because fundraisers, such as the Mighty Mutts beer and wing tasting event had to be canceled due to restrictions in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Without the fundraisers, the shelter has relied on its contracts with cities and donations to be able to care for animals.
“We count on our city contracts and generous supporters to pay for the day-to-day expenses,” she said,
A number of cats that have made their way to the shelter this year have needed major medical attention, Abate said the shelter is grateful and fortunate to have received contributions to help cover those expenses.
“We are very grateful for the $3,000 donation from the Chisholm Community Foundation;s COVID-19 Relief Fund that was used to help offset the higher medical bills,” she said.
The shelter has also benefited from donations of aluminum cans and scrap metal that are collected outside their facility, and recycled at Radko, a Hibbing-based recycling business.
Funds from the recycling collections, along with a $500 grant award from Lake Country Power’s Operation Round-up will be used for the spay/neuter program at Precious Paws.
The shelter is still in need of a new roof, and is planning to continue raising funds for this project.
Abate said she’s proud of the volunteers who have stepped up and helped complete some of the smaller projects at the shetler completed this past year.
“I, like everyone else, hope that 2021 will be a better year for all of us,” Abate said.
