Travis Vake

TRAVIS VAKE

CHISHOLM—In a little less than a quarter hour, the Chisholm City Council took care of business related to its reorganizational meeting on Tuesday, in the council chambers of city hall.

Chisholm City Administrator Stephanie Skraba administered the oath of office to newly elected officials, first Councilor April Fountain, second term; followed by Councilor Jed Holewa, first term; and Mayor Adam Lantz, former city councilor now in his first term as mayor.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments