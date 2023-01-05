CHISHOLM—In a little less than a quarter hour, the Chisholm City Council took care of business related to its reorganizational meeting on Tuesday, in the council chambers of city hall.
Chisholm City Administrator Stephanie Skraba administered the oath of office to newly elected officials, first Councilor April Fountain, second term; followed by Councilor Jed Holewa, first term; and Mayor Adam Lantz, former city councilor now in his first term as mayor.
The council elected Councilor Travis Vake to serve as council president and Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja as council vice president.
The council also took up the following matters during the reorganizational meeting.
• Voted Holewa and Lantz to serve on the Audit Committee and Fountain to serve as an alternate.
• The council also voted to leave the seating arrangement and voting order similar to 2022, with Lantz in the mayor’s seat and Holewa in Lantz’s former seat.
• As has been the case in previous years the council voted to adopt Robert’s Rules of Orders to conduct their meeting.
• Voted to keep the format the same agenda format for 2023.
• Designated the Mesabi Tribune as the city’s official newspaper.
• Designated First National Bank of Chisholm and Security State Bank as the city’s official depositories.
• Established the meeting time, date and place as 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at Chisholm City Hall.
• Appointed the city administrator, city attorney, police chief, and ambulance director/emergency manager as Data Practices officials.
