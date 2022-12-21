CHISHOLM—The Chisholm City Council is wrestling with establishing an amount for the final 2023 levy.
Chisholm Mayor John Champa said the city is facing a loss of an estimated $350,000 in fiscal disparity funding, and it’s directly affecting property taxes in the community.
“Fiscal disparity went right to the people,” Champa said during the truth-in-taxation hearing portion of the meeting last Wednesday.
Back in September the council set the preliminary levy at 7%, and even if they are able to lower that amount to zero, “It will change very little,” Champa said.
Champa said Chisholm isn’t alone as other communities on the Range are also seeing a lower amount of fiscal disparity aid—aid that is meant to help keep property taxes lower in communities where there are less commercial properties.
The city plans to post a presentation by City Clerk Eileen Zah on its website planned for the truth-in-taxation hearing. Zah was unable to attend the meeting due to a family emergency, according to city officials.
A special meeting was set for Dec. 20 at which time the council planned to discuss the levy and 2023 budget and possibly set the final levy. In the event the levy isn’t set that evening, Champa said it would likely be set on Dec. 28. The council also planned to meet with the Planning and Zoning Commission at the special meeting to revisit proposed zoning changes.
The council also took up the following other matters.
•Accepted a settlement from Short Elliot and Hendrickson for an additional $5,086, for costs incurred to the city on the Third Street Northwest infrastructure improvement project. Councilor Marty Halverson and Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja voted no. Councilor Adam Lantz was absent.
• Adopted a resolution allowing Chisholm Parks and Trails Director Bridget Maruska to apply for a snowshoe grant in the amount of $4,200 from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
• Countered an offer by Brenda and Garth Beckwith to purchase a lot in Bethlehem Greens for $1,000 with a $2,500 purchase price plus legal fees. A motion by Councilor Travis Vake, seconded by Councilor Marty Halverson passed 4 to 1. Councilor April Fountain suggested a $4,000 purchase price during discussion and voted no.
•Approved a one-year extension of the lease agreement with the St. Louis County Fair at the current rate of $150 per month including utilities.
• Accepted a donation of 2,000 tons of composite material from Hibbing Taconite. The materials have an estimated value of $10,000, according to city officials.
•Adopted a resolution authorizing the city to serve as the fiscal agent for a grant being applied for by the Chisholm Downtown Revitalization Committee from the Blandin Foundation.
•Approved an extension of the contract between the city and North Shore Human Resource at the existing cost of $1,000 per month contingent upon the city approving the contract in its final budget.
•Accepted $750 from the Arrowhead Library Service for reimbursement of funds spent on the summer reading program.
•Accepted $7,800 from the Minnesota Board of Firefighter Training and Education as reimbursement for training expenses.
•Approved a contract between the city and the firm Adolfson and Peterson of Duluth for construction management services for the Public Safety Building project.
• Approved a letter of intent for the purchase of a loader from RMS Road and Machinery of Virginia. The action retains the purchase price of $194,821. The purchase is a budgeted item for 2023, and is to be paid for upon delivery.
•Reappointed Lloyd Show for a six-year term on the Chisholm Economic Development Authority Board of Directors.
•Adopted a resolution to appoint Jedediah Holewa for a three-year term on the Central Iron Range Sanitary Sewer District. The action was a formality as the appointment made at the last meeting needed to be made by resolution, according to city officials.
• Scheduled the city’s reorganizational meeting for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023.
