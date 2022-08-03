CHISHOLM — Five candidates are vying for two seats on the Chisholm City Council. They are incumbent April (Larson) Fountain, Dillon P. Anderson, Nathaniel Coward, Felicia O’Connell and Jedediah A. Holewa. Adam Lantz is currently serving in the other seat set to expire at the end of this year, and has filed for office in the mayor’s race. Polls are open at the Chet Tomassoni Memorial Arena from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The top four vote-getters move on to the General Election on Nov. 8.
Each candidate was emailed the same questions for this story and the following are their unedited answers.
—
April (Larson) Fountain
Bio: My name is April (Larson) Fountain. I am 41 years old, a 1999 Chisholm graduate. I am married to Reggie Fountain and we have two beautiful daughters; Amariiya, 16 and Aaliyah, 9. I currently work as a Library Specialist in Children’s Services at the Hibbing Public Library, and I also work as a Direct Support Professional at Range Center, Inc. in Chisholm.
I am also currently serving as your Chisholm City Councilor, since 2019.
Serving our community for over 25 years has afforded me the ability to gain leadership skills, knowledge, respect, trust, confidence and stability. I have built many positive relationships over the years. I am dedicated, educated, empathetic, consistent, trustworthy, and honest. I want to continue to lead, advocate, and represent your views and concerns and be your voice in our community.
Why are you running for office?
I am running for a second term of office because I want to continue to stand up, advocate and be the citizens’ of Chisholm’s voice. I will continue to bring forward issues that affect us, our families, our community and our future. I believe in our community and I will continue to support and advocate for you.
I also want to continue to help with the development of the new projects that the council and city staff have put in motion. I want to continue to be a catalyst to support Chisholm moving forward in the right direction— not just for today, but for the future of our children and grandchildren. I also believe that woman representation is necessary because we also have a voice that needs to be heard, ensuring democracy functions as effectively as possible.
What are the 3 biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
The citizens of Chisholm are faced with different issues in our community, one being, who to vote for city council. Voting for the right candidates, who will be nonpartisan, not show allegiance to any political party, and do what’s best for our city and everyone who lives here. Getting to know your candidates and voting in the Primary Elections on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 will make a difference in our community,
Next, we will be faced with cuts to our LGA funding, due to our loss in population in the last census. I will continue to advocate to our state legislatures to increase our LGA funding for our streets, alleys, sewers, waterlines, parks, libraries, and our city's needs. Currently, we are working on increasing our population, by building more housing opportunities which is just one of many opportunities in our comprehensive plan.
Another issue we face is our schools need funding to make necessary improvements for our children’s education. I will continue to advocate for our schools to give our children the education they deserve. As you know some of the issues that Chisholm is facing are bigger than a one-person campaign, but I do come before all of you with love and compassion for the people of Chisholm. Ask a neighbor who knows me! PEACE April.
—
Dillon P. Anderson
Bio: I am a 2012 graduate of Chisholm high school, I have been with the fire department since 2012 and am currently a lieutenant. I am a part of the Labor Union 1097 in Virginia. I am a Son of the Legion based out of Keewatin post 452, and I am currently raising my family in Chisholm, sending my children to the Chisholm school district.
Why are you running for office?
I am running for office because I see room for efficiency and too much inconsistency in the actions compared to the words of the current council.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
The biggest issues in the city are seasonal. In the winter, spring, and fall, it is the plowing situation the city faces. In the summer, the biggest issues are the roads and the blight.
The plowing situation the city has isn’t a bad one. The roads do get pretty bad, but the city crew doesn’t want to damage the cutting edge of the plows. The solution to this is to have the public pitch in and do the best they can and when it gets to be too much, call the city garage, and ask them for assistance.
The summer’s problems with the roads and the blight are manageable with public participation.
The roads in most parts of town, though old, do serve a purpose. The roads being the way they are now, again in most parts of town, provide a natural speed limit, the avenues we have in town are for the most part in very good shape and on the new side. Some of the streets could use some attention but there needs to be the understanding of finances. The cost of the road could skyrocket due to many factors. The sewer under the road, the foliage in the boulevards growing roots into the roads, the sidewalks, the storm sewer, and the type of ground under the existing road to build the new road on. All of these make it difficult to do the road completely, but we do have a mill and overlay process that seems to be doing relatively well.
The blight in town can be solved with a little common sense. Anything in town can be considered a nuisance to someone. A project that has been delayed for whatever reason could make for a delayed time in a return to an orderly yard. But storing child toys that are clearly not being used, nor have they been used in years, unkempt grass that is clearly neglected for long periods of time, or a small mechanic shop in town that is in a residential area. Those issues can be dealt with accordingly. I have understanding but I want to see improvement from the citizens and the government officials.
—
Nathaniel Coward
Bio: 47. Born in Ft.Lauderdale, Fla. Graduated from Vermilion Community College. Of my 28 years living in Mn, 13 were in Hibbing and Chisholm 9, 1 in Minneapolis and 1 in St.Cloud.
My time in Minnesota were spent as a student, a stay at home father, JUCO and semi pro football coach, and now a Co-Executive Director of the nonprofit VEMA (Voices for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness). I have seven children, one born and raised in Florida, six born and raised on the Iron Range. I also have three grandchildren, two in Florida and one on the Range.
Why are you running for office?
I'm running for office because I know we need BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color) representation within our local government, as well as for other underrepresented groups. I believe it is time that the Iron Range sees change in its diversity and how it is represented.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
The three biggest issues I see need to be addressed are:
1.) Access to affordable housing: I feel we need to have some regulations to address inadequate living situations such as HRA policies that negatively affect the BIPOC community. as well as, look into non traditional housing opportunities. We should be reaching out to our homeless and in transition populations to see how we can better address the issues surrounding this.
2.) Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: I believe that, as a community, we need to have a shared idea/definition of what these things mean and how we can address them. This includes a shared understanding of our history in Chisholm and on the Iron Range. This includes offering more culturally relevant activities, seeking input from people within those cultures, and being more intentional about celebrating the different cultures that are already here. In business and school practices that meet people where they are at to provide equity to each individual based on their needs. Make a meaningful and conscious effort to reach out to underrepresented members of our community to find what they feel would help them feel a part of this community and all the opportunities offered.
3.) Recreational activities for our youth especially in the winter: An indoor facility that has artificial grass for sporting activities, as well making a meaningful and conscious effort to reach out to our youth to find out what activities they would like to see happen in our community.
—
Felicia O’Connell
Bio: My name is Felicia O’Connell. I am married to Patrick O’Connell and have two kids, Miley 14 and Blake, 11. I enjoy going for walks or bike rides around the lake path and reading. We have lived in Chisholm for over 10 years.
Why are you running for office?
I am running for office, because I love this community that I live in, and I want to do my part in keeping it running smoothly, along with improving it as well. Chisholm has done a lot of projects in the past five or so years that have really improved the community and appearance of the town. I’m hoping to keep doing projects to improve our city and to address the issues of our voters.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
One of the issues that our voters are facing is housing. I hope I can address this issue by listening to input from people who live in the area, especially those in the actual affected housing units, and doing my part in addressing those issues at meetings and with housing boards.
Another issue I think our community faces is cultural diversity, awareness, and inclusiveness. I think this is an ever learning topic. We have a wonderful group and facility in our community called the VEMA multicultural center that has started addressing our diversity issues in this town. I think the best way to help with this issue is to continue to support, listen, and show up for VEMA.
A third issue that our city and every city has been facing, especially since covid, is economic development. A way to address this issue is to continue to support and promote the small businesses in this community, and to make it as easy as possible for members of the community to open up and keep open a business in the community.
—
Jedediah A. Holewa
Bio: Hello my name is Jed Holewa, and I was born in Virginia, Minnesota in 1979. I grew up in Zim, Minnesota and graduated from Cherry High School in 1997. After High School I continued my education and attended Hibbing Community College and graduated with a diploma in Automotive Technician program in 1999. After college, I worked for Ford as a technician for several years which led me to being hired at Cleveland-Cliffs where I have been employed for almost 14 years as an Automotive-Diesel Mechanic. I am currently an employee on the Chisholm Ambulance Service and a commissioner on the Chisholm Public Utilities Commission. I have lived in the city of Chisholm for over 16 years and have been married to my beautiful wife Stephanie for 15 of those years and have four children: Taylor, Mackenzie, Tristen and Adrien.
Why are you running for office?
I am running for city council because I have lived here most of my adult life. As a homeowner and a parent, I want to keep this city moving in the right direction and make it a better place to raise a family. I have a solid work ethic and excellent communication skills to be an effective city councilor. I will work hard and make sure your voice is heard while not being afraid to bring new ideas to the table.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
Public Safety is the Number 1 issue facing our community and neighboring communities around the area. Drugs, crime, are plaguing our city daily and we must take an aggressive stance to fight it now! Our Police officers must have the latest resources to combat these problems and we must have their backs. Safety is number one and we must quit kicking the can down the road and address these problems head on. It’s time to turn these Iron Range communities into places where this will not be tolerated anymore, and these people will think twice before coming to them period!
2. Aging infrastructure is another top issue facing our city and will be a huge expense to the taxpayers. Our city is not getting any younger and we need to take care of our infrastructure. From failed water and sewer lines, failed streets, buildings that are in disrepair, we need to elect council members that will execute a plan that will save the taxpayers money and get the job done.
3. Lack of growth is another issue that the city of Chisholm and neighboring communities on the Iron Range are facing. We have all heard it time and time again, “what is Grand Rapids doing differently?” or “why is Mountain Iron getting new businesses?” First of all, hats off to the small businesses in our city that are currently open and striving to do new things to make Chisholm great. But what are we doing to reach new businesses? What are we doing for our current businesses? Are we talking to the right people? Have we reached out to other communities out of the area? Have we reached out to developers? These are legit questions that need answers. Lastly, when it comes to growth our school district needs the city’s full support. Families are what build communities and if we lost our school district, it would put our city in a downward spiral.
