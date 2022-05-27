CHISHOLM — Some streets in Chisholm are soon to get some much needed attention.
The Chisholm City Council on Wednesday awarded a bid for the 2022 Street Rehabilitation Project.
A working session was held on April 19, at which time the city council heard recommendations from Johnson and City Public Works Director Larry Folstad on priorities for the street project, which consists of approximately 25 blocks of street and alley rehabilitation (mill and overlay work).
The base bid, plus alternate bids one, two and three were awarded to KGM Contractors, Inc. for a total of $434,326, according to information from City Consulting Engineer Jim Johnson, provided in the council packet. KGM was identified as the lowest responsible bidder.
The base bid consists of First Avenue Southwest, Third Street and Third Avenue Southwest, and Second Avenue Northwest. Alternate 1 consists of Eight Street Northwest and 13th Street Northwest, Alternate 2 consists of the park entrance at First Street Southwest, and Alternate 3 consists of Four and a half Avenue Northwest alley from First to Second Street.
Property owners in the street rehabilitation project are to be assessed at a rate of $10/front foot for front street benefit (property abuts street being improved) and $5/front foot for side street benefit (property is within ½ block of street improvement on an intersecting street), according to Johnson.
In a related matter, the council approved a professional services agreement between the city and Short, Elliot and Hendrickson (SEH) for construction services (administration, staking and observation) for the 2022 Street Rehabilitation Project at a maximum cost not-to-exceed of $39,000.
The council also took up the following other matters on Wednesday.
• Approved a supplemental agreement for professional construction services with Short, Elliot and Hendrickson (SEH) for administration, staking and observation on the Third Street Northwest Infrastructure Replacement Project, for up to an additional $23,000, billed on an hourly cost basis, for the actual time spent on the project.
The original professional services agreement between the city and SEH for this project had an estimated cost of $135,000, and billing for this work through the end of April totaled $134,953.10, according to Johnson.
Johnson said the supplemental agreement amount of up to $23,000 is very much relevant to a discussion by the city on liquidated damages to the contractor, to cover the extra costs associated with not finishing the project in a timely manner.
The motion passed in a 5 to 1 vote with Councilor Travis Vake voting no.
• Approved an agreement between the city and Unorganized Township 59-21 for fire protection services. The Rate for 2023 is $17,089, which is $498 above the current rate, according to city officials.
• Amended resolution 0522-57A to reflect an amendment in the city’s role as host, rather than conduit bond agent for the St. Francis Health Service expansion project. A public hearing is set on the matter for 5 p.m. on June 8.
• Approved the hiring of Phillip “Phil” Olsen to an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) position with the City of Chisholm Ambulance Service.
• Scheduled a working session for 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 6 to discuss the dangerous animal ordinance and motorized vehicles in the Redhead Mountain Bike Park.
• Approved an internal posting for a heavy equipment operator/truck driver/utility position.
• Approved a revision to parking along the north portion along Central Avenue North, between Lake Street and First Street North. At the recommendation of the Traffic Committee, 60 degree diagonal parking would be allowed on the East side of the street (17’ from curb face to back of stall), 10’ wide parallel parking long the west curb; and a 14’ wide travel lane in each direction along this block of Central Avenue North). Stall painting for the new parking is to be completed by public works crews now that the parking amendment has been approved.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees (MAPE) Union regarding the parks/trails/recreation director position.
• Appointed Bruce Matack to fill a vacancy on the Public Utilities Commission (PUC).
