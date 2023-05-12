CHISHOLM—The City of Chisholm has settled contracts with two bargaining units and two administrative assistants.
Chisholm Mayor Adam Lantz, before the council voted on the agreements on Wednesday, took a moment to thank everyone involved in the negotiations.
At its regular meeting on Wednesday the council approved a three-year contract with the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees (MAPE), the union that represents the city supervisors: city clerk, police chief, public works supervisor, library supervisor and parks and trails director. The agreement is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023 and is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2025 and includes salary increases of 3% in the first year, 3.5% in the second year and 3.5% in the final year of the contract and additional vacation time.
The council approved a three-year contract between the city and the Association of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Union that represents roughly 19 employees, including public works, water plant, cemetery, maintenance and clerical staff. The agreement retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023 and is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2025, which includes salary increases of 4% for the first year, 5% for the second year, and 5% for the final year of the contract.
Contracts were also approved for each of the two city’s two confidential administrative assistants, Susan Trunk and Rachel Andria. Skraba at the meeting on Wednesday, said the two negotiate separately and that the contracts are similar. Both contracts are for a three-year period and call for salary increases of 4% in the first year, 5% in the second and 5% in the final year.
Chisholm City Administrator Stephanie Skraba on Thursday confirmed that all of the parties involved have ratified the contracts approved by the council on Wednesday.
All of the contracts were approved in unanimous votes.
The council also took up the following other matters on Wednesday.
• Approved a contract between the city and the architectural firm Wendal Five Bugles for construction administrative services related to the public safety building project for a lump sum of $152,700.
• Voted to suspend council meetings on June 28, July 26, and Aug. 23. The motion passed 5 to 1 with Councilor Jedediah Holewa voting no. The council normally conducts two meetings per month at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. The action taken by the council on Wednesday reduces the meeting schedule to one per month, and is something the council has done in previous years.
Holewa voiced support for retaining the two meeting per month schedule, citing the public works building project.
Mayor Adam Lantz said the measure helps reduce staff time spent preparing agenda packets, adding the council has an option of calling a special meeting.
• Approved an agreement between the city and John and Jackie Dahl to serve as campground hosts for the 2023 camping season, starting on or about May 8 and concluding on or about Oct. 15, when the city-owned Chisholm Iron Trail Campground is winterized. The couple is entering their second year as campground hosts and are compensated site rental at no charge for providing professional campground management services as spelled out in the agreement.
• Proclaimed May, 2023 as Mental Health Month.
• Authorized the Downtown Revitalization Committee to enter into an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to allow art on the right of way on Trunk Highway 73 within the corporate city limits.
• Approved an agreement between the city and (MnDOT) that provides for public art on Trunk Highway 73 within the corporate city limits. The agreement was brought forward by Katie Christenson, a member of the Chisholm Downtown Revitalization Committee and allows for art wrap to be placed on a signal cabinet at the intersection of Hwy. 73 north and Third Avenue Southwest. Christenson said the Revitalization Committee received a grant to fund the project.
• Granted a request from Seraphia Gravelle Co-Director of Voices for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness (VEMA) to block off a portion of Lake Street from Second Avenue to the alley past Kiwanis Park on June 18 for a Juneteenth celebration, and declare the event a city-wide festival.
