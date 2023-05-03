CHISHOLM—The City of Chisholm is expanding its ambulance service with the addition of a third ambulance.

The city council last week gave the go ahead to order a 2024 Ambulance at a cost of $273,053. The city is taking advantage of discounts offered through the vendor to bring the price down from its original quote of $315,913, according to Ambulance Director Tiffany Larson.

