CHISHOLM—The City of Chisholm is expanding its ambulance service with the addition of a third ambulance.
The city council last week gave the go ahead to order a 2024 Ambulance at a cost of $273,053. The city is taking advantage of discounts offered through the vendor to bring the price down from its original quote of $315,913, according to Ambulance Director Tiffany Larson.
Larson assured the council that the estimate was vetted through the Minnesota Ambulance Association SAVVIC Buying Group in a process similar to a state bid, used by the Public Works Department when purchasing vehicles.
“The ambulance service is on track to have roughly 1,000 calls of service (911) this year,” Larson said. “The addition of a third ambulance will allow us to answer those calls more effectively and, hopefully, allow us to do transfers to Duluth and other out of area hospitals.”
The service covers an area of around 230 square miles that includes Side Lake, Balkan Township, north to Sturgeon almost to Highway 22 and an unorganized township.
At the end of December 2021 the city allowed its contract with Longyear Inc., its ambulance service provider of the past 30 years to expire. Control of the ambulance license was a sticking point between the two sides during negotiations.
Larson said last year, in its first year of operation as a city-run ambulance service, the Chisholm Ambulance received 930 calls to service.
“We are tracking slightly above what we were last year at this time,” Larson said.
Larson said there’s been a steady rise in calls since 2016, according to records from the past seven years. At the council meeting last Wednesday Larson noted that there are many times both of the current ambulances are out on 911 calls at the same time.
“Locally, we can contribute it to an aging population, but there has been a push in awareness to call early in some cases,” Larson explained. “This third ambulance will play a key part in ensuring the Chisholm Ambulance Service is prepared for any 911 call that is received.”
The City of Chisholm took over the ambulance service on Jan 1, 2022 and currently has 16 employees, according to Larson.
Four of the personnel are currently emergency medical responders (EMR) and are able to assist EMTS or drive the ambulance as they continue working toward an EMT license. Larson and two others are licensed paramedics but must work within the scope of an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) as Chisholm is a Basic Level of Service (BLS) ambulance.
The new ambulance is anticipated to arrive in about five months or so.
A motion by Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja to approve the ambulance purchase was seconded by Councilor Marty Halverson and passed with a unanimous vote with the exceptions of Mayor Adam Lantz, Councilor Jedediah Holewa and Councilor Travis Vake who abstained as they serve on the ambulance.
The council also took up the following other matters.
• Adopted a resolution approving the 2023 zone map and text changes. Councilor April Fountain voted no.
• Heard the first reading of ordinance amendment 153.25 pertaining to Districts to allow conditional or special use permits in mining districts where there is no active mining with notice to mineral right holders and permission of surface rights holders. Fountain voted no.
• Heard the first reading of ordinance amendment 153.251 pertaining to a recreation and tourism overlay district with the purpose of supporting tourism and recreational development associated with the Redhead Mountain Bike Park at Minnesota Discovery Center. This district grandfathers in the existing uses and structures and is designed to promote and encourage other such uses, according to the amendment. It states that upon application of a conditional or special use permit for expansion in recreational use or structural development, proper notice will be issued to the underlying mineral holders. Fountain voted no.
• Accepted a donation to the Chisholm Public Library from the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota in the amount of $2,000 and earmarked the funds for the summer reading program at the library.
• Appointed Mayor Adam Lantz as council representative for the public safety building project.
• Granted a request by Tom & Jerry’s to close off Lake Street from Keyboard Liquor to Central Avenue for the bar’s 50th anniversary and declared it a city wide festival.
• Adopted a resolution allowing 88 Below Holdings, LLC (Black Bear Bakery and Cafe) to purchase a vacant city-owned lot next to the bakery at the full appraised value of $4,400. The council supported the sale at its first meeting in April.
