CHISHOLM — The new City of Chisholm Ambulance Service experienced its first calls this past weekend.
Ambulance Director Jessica Davis said the city-run ambulance services started operations at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, and had four calls over the two days.
“Overall we had a very successful transition and we have an eager crew that is very excited to be serving the City of Chisholm and areas within our primary service area as well as working with our partners throughout the city and the region,” Davis said via email on Monday.
On Sunday the new ambulance service responded to the scene of a house fire, and provided rehab services to fire personnel working at the scene as well as any necessary medical services, according to Davis.
At a special meeting on Dec. 29, the Chisholm City Council approved the purchase of seven automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to replace outdated units at a cost of $13,486.73 or less, at various locations around the city, including city hall, fire department, police station, public works garage, senior center, arena and curling club.
The city was able to trade in their old AEDs for $250 apiece.
The council also approved a 35-page infection and exposure control plan policy for the city-run ambulance service, and approved the hiring of Jessica Trunnel and Travis Vake as ambulance personnel. Vake, who is a member of the city council, was absent for the meeting. The measure was passed unanimously.
The council had previously hired Adam Lantz, Michelle Olson, Dillon Anderson, Rikki Lea Nash, Lloyd Show, Ashley Johnson, Jedediah Holewa and Gary Milton to the ambulance service.
Earlier this year the Chisholm City Council voted to allow its contract with Longyear, Inc., its ambulance service provider to expire at its scheduled date of Dec. 31, and to establish a city-run ambulance service. Since that time, the city has purchased the ambulance garage owned by Longyear, Inc. for $250,000, the appraised value, and EMS supplies at $10,382, uniforms and jackets at $2,293, and business equipment and other property at $12,924.
