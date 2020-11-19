CHISHOLM — The Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce and its member businesses are continuing with a socially distanced event planned to kick off the holiday shopping season.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday the Chamber Expo and Holiday Market will be taking place at chamber member businesses.
Chamber Executive Director Shannon Kishel-Roche on Wednesday told the Tribune Press that the chamber board had to limit the expo to be exclusive to retail locations. The change came about with the anticipation of an announcement by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz that would limit restaurants to curbside service, and close bars and restaurants until Jan. 4.
“We want to support the businesses that are open, while keeping safety in mind,” Kishel-Roche said. “Things are changing quickly and we have learned to adapt.”
During the expo on Saturday, vendors will be set up at Casey Drug, Cherry Greenhouse, Keyboard Liquor, Mary’s Lake Street Floral and Rupp Furniture on Saturday. Healthy Vibes is also participating and will be collecting donations for the Chisholm Food Shelf.
Kishel Roche said each participating business is required to have a COVID plan in place, which includes having hand sanitizers on hand.
Masks are required, and attendees are asked to be aware of signs posted to assure there is adequate social distancing. Signs will either direct you to “please wait a minute” as the business is currently at capacity, or to “come on in.”
For questions or more information, you can contact the Chisholm Chamber office at 218-254-7930.
