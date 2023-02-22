CHISHOLM—After a lapse last school year the Chisholm School District and City of Chisholm were able to resume the school resource officer (SRO) program, according to Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner.

Manner last week said Chisholm Police Officer Justin Rock was assigned to the SRO position in December. The program had lapsed due to a staffing shortage at the police department, but one of the former SRO’s remained a point of contact for the school during that time, Manner noted.

