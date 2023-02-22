CHISHOLM—After a lapse last school year the Chisholm School District and City of Chisholm were able to resume the school resource officer (SRO) program, according to Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner.
Manner last week said Chisholm Police Officer Justin Rock was assigned to the SRO position in December. The program had lapsed due to a staffing shortage at the police department, but one of the former SRO’s remained a point of contact for the school during that time, Manner noted.
Rock said he’s been with the Chisholm P.D. for about two years now, and had worked with another agency for about four years prior. Since taking on the position he’s been presenting a drug awareness segment called The Truth About Drugs to junior high students on a weekly basis, and is also a resource to students when they need somebody to talk to. At the elementary level, he’s introduced himself and fields questions from the younger students about himself and his work.
“It shows that police are people, too and builds trust with law enforcement,” Rock said. “I enjoy this position because it gives me a chance to talk to kids and hopefully be a positive influence on them.”
Manner and Chisholm High School Principal Mark Morrison had positive things to say about the program.
“The daily contact with both staff and students helps build relationships and reduce issues both in and out of school,” Manner said.
“While the SRO provides an extra layer of safety to our district, the addition of an officer on campus adds benefits to many of our classrooms,” Morrison said in an email last week. “Officer Rock visits classrooms for presentations on a variety of topics. He is also a resource for students and families.”
The SRO program at the Chisholm School District began about eight years ago. Funding for the position is through an agreement between the city and district, and was most recently a 60/40 split with the city taking on the larger share. The current contact is set to expire at the end of this year, according to Manner.
Rock is the third Chisholm Police Officer to serve as SRO since the agreement began. Officer Bill Purdy was the first SRO assigned by Manner, and he served five years in that capacity. Then in the spring of 2020, Manner appointed Officer Joel Urdahl as SRO.
Since the SRO program began, some people have misunderstood its purpose. Manner had previously stressed that the SRO is a uniform police officer with the Chisholm P.D., and is not there as part of school administration or staff.
“The SRO is not a teacher or principal—they are there for criminal matters and to develop relationships with staff and students, so we work smoother together,” Manner had explained.
