CHISHOLM—There was a round of applause last Wednesday from the audience that had gathered at council chambers after a vote by the Chisholm City Council to accept a base bid for the construction of a new building to house the city’s fire department, police department and city-run ambulance service.
The council unanimously approved a resolution to accept base bid of $6,680,605 for labor and $4,519,342 for materials, from Adolfson & Peterson, the Duluth-based construction management company for the project. Eight alternate bid packages were rejected at this time, according to the resolution.
“I’m looking forward to this,” Mayor Adam Lantz said reflecting on the efforts of the past 20 years.
The building with no alternates is approximately 22,000 square feet, according to Chisholm City Administrator Stephanie Skraba, and is anticipated to break ground this spring.
Total estimated project revenues are at $11,769,487, according to figures obtained by the city clerk’s office last week.
After the vote passed on Wednesday, city leaders took a moment to reflect on the long journey to get to that point.
City Councilor Travis Vake recalled that he and Councilor April Fountain, now in their second term both had the project on their radar when voted in for the first time. He noted that Councilor Marty Halverson and Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola Rahja had been part of the process even before then.
In 2022 U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) announced that they had secured $3.5 million in federal funding for the project through a process called “Congressionally Directed Spending.” Other revenue sources for the project consist of $1.9 million in State Bond Funds, $2.5 million in United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Financing, $1 million grant from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, $75,000 in the form of a St. Louis County Community Development Block Grant, and $2.78 million in city cash reserves.
Chisholm’s current firehall that houses the city’s police and fire departments dates back to 1908, and was designed for the horse and buggy era. The current building is too short to accommodate modern fire fighting vehicles and no longer meets the needs of the police or fire department. There are also health and safety issues with the current building and the police department portion of the building is not ADA compliant.
The project was introduced several years ago as a building to house the police and fire department, and more recently was amended to accommodate the now city-run ambulance service—bringing all of the city’s emergency services together under one roof.
The council also took up the following other matters:
• Scheduled a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. on March 8, inviting the school board and the Planning and Zoning Commission for the purpose of obtaining more information on options the school district is looking at for a bus garage. Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman appeared before the council at a special meeting on Feb. 8 and asked if the city would take away the barrier of zoning for a building that was recently rezoned from Industrial to Retail. The building in question is grandfathered in as Industrial (following some requirements) but would need to be rezoned as Public Use to meet the school district’s needs.
City Building and Zoning Official Mandy Galli on Wednesday said the property owner would need to request the zoning change and pay the costs associated with calling for a public hearing on the matter.
Chisholm Mayor Adam Lantz has spoken out against rezoning, citing a loss of property tax revenue for the city, and that it wouldn’t fit the city’s comprehensive plan. Lantz recently shared his views with the school board and on Wednesday made it clear that he was speaking as an individual and not a representative of the city council.
• Approved a job description, posting and hiring for up to nine summer recreation specialists for the Chisholm Summer Recreation Program to begin the week of June 12.
• Addressed concerns from a resident of Second Avenue Northwest about a drainage pipe and potential flood risk. City Public Works Director Larry Folstad briefed the council on preventative measures taken so far, and said the city would be monitoring the situation.
