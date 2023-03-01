CHISHOLM—There was a round of applause last Wednesday from the audience that had gathered at council chambers after a vote by the Chisholm City Council to accept a base bid for the construction of a new building to house the city’s fire department, police department and city-run ambulance service.

The council unanimously approved a resolution to accept base bid of $6,680,605 for labor and $4,519,342 for materials, from Adolfson & Peterson, the Duluth-based construction management company for the project. Eight alternate bid packages were rejected at this time, according to the resolution.

