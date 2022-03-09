CHISHOLM — After a one year break the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its Chilly Open golf tournament.
In 2021 the chamber board made the decision to cancel its annual winter golf fundraiser due to a number of factors related to COVID.
An annual winter fundraiser for the chamber, the Chilly Open is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, in the parking lot of the St. Louis County Fairgrounds. Registration is $40 per person, and includes golfing, a banquet after the event at Jim’s Sports Club, and entry into the door prize drawing. A chili bar and bloody mary bar are available at Jim’s before the event.
Pre-registration is preferred, but can be done on the day of the event.
There are no cancellations after March 10.
“We’re just getting the team registrations coming in now, and we’re excited about that, and we’re excited to have it again,” Chamber Executive Director Shannon Kishel-Roche said last week. “We’re hoping we have some decent weather to do this again.”
The Chilly Open is played on a course plowed in the snow at the fairgrounds parking lot, and is similar to playing golf in the summer, except participants use a golf club or hockey stick to bat around a racquet ball.
Kishel-Roche said the course is normally nine holes, but this year there’s going to be a 10th hole for a “fastest hole” competition. Participants will be timed to see who gets their tee to the hole the fastest.
Tee off is at 1 p.m. with registration from 11 a.m. to noon at Jim’s Sports Club, and noon to 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Preregistration is preferred to get an accurate count and can be done by calling the chamber office at 218-254-7930.
