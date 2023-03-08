CHISHOLM—The Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce is registering teams for its winter golf tournament.
There is no cap on the amount of four to five person teams allowed to participate in the Chilly Open, set for Saturday, March 11, at the St. Louis County Fairgrounds in Chisholm.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. at Jim’s Sports Club, or from 12 to 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Participants must be 18 or older.
The Chilly Open is similar to golf, with participants using a hockey stick or golf club to hit a racquet ball. Racquet balls are provided, but you must bring your own hockey stick or golf club.
Steve Ellett from Chisholm said this will be his fourth year of participating and he’s looking forward to it.
“It’s a great time with good friends from all around the Iron Range,” Ellett said. “Most of us are Chisholm, Virginia, Mountain Iron but we have some from Hibbing and even Rapids.”
Ellett said the configuration of the teams can differ from year to year, but it usually ends up being a five person team to accommodate for “extras” who register on the day of the event.
Chisholm Area Chamber Executive Director Shannon Kishel-Roche said last year there were 13 teams, and she’s hoping that number will grow.
“We’re hoping to fill up—18 teams would fill us up, and if that happens, we’ll make more holes,” she said.
Kishel-Roche said the Chilly Open is all about joining friends to have fun, and join in something fun to do.
Cost is $40 per person and includes dinner at Jim’s, games on the course, door prize entry at the Jim’s after party, as well as the bloody Mary and chili bar that will be on site at the event.
Cash prizes are given to three random teams based on scores. Additional games are planned, including a prize punch hole. This year’s course was designed by Glen Liesmaki.
“We’re also bringing back the Cash Cube,” Kishel Roche noted.
The Cash Cube was introduced at the Chamber raffle event earlier this year, and consists of a cube contestants enter for a chance to grab money that is blowing around inside.
To sign up, you can email the name of your team and the number of players to the chamber at info@chisholmchamber.com, or call 218-254-7930. You can also register beginning at 11 a.m. at Jim’s Sports Club, or from noon to 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
