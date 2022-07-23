CHISHOLM — Children from across the Range are gathering for an interactive camp for ages kindergarten through sixth grade that focuses on having fun while learning lessons in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), at Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) in Chisholm.

Camp Invention, which ran July 18 through July 22, is locally sponsored by the Range Engineering Council. It is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

