Camp Invention students use hydraulic powered claws they built to play a relay game during a class Thursday afternoon at the Minnesota Discovery Center. The weeklong science themed program is sponsored by the Range Engineering Council.
Camp Invention students use hydraulic powered claws they built to play a relay game during a class Thursday afternoon at the Minnesota Discovery Center. The weeklong science themed program is sponsored by the Range Engineering Council.
Mark Sauer
Camp Invention students write down the observations they made into their lab books during a space theme class Thursday.
Mark Sauer
Grade School students attending Camp Invention at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm Thursday enjoy some outdoor fun between classes.
CHISHOLM — Children from across the Range are gathering for an interactive camp for ages kindergarten through sixth grade that focuses on having fun while learning lessons in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), at Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) in Chisholm.
Camp Invention, which ran July 18 through July 22, is locally sponsored by the Range Engineering Council. It is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
Since 1990, Camp Invention’s programs have served more than 1.9 million children, and 210,000 teachers and leadership interns, according to a press release.
The local program was held at community colleges across the Range for four years, moving to its current venue at MDC in 2021.
“In six years the Range Engineering Council has impacted 650 children (through the camp),” said Lisa Rudstrom, camp director at Camp Invention and member of the Iron Range Engineering Council.
There are 117 students enrolled in this year’s camp, according to Rudstrom, a science teacher at Rock Ridge School District in Virginia, who is in her sixth year as camp director. There are five licensed teachers and 10 student volunteers who are also helping out with this year’s program.
“Each of the student volunteers receives credit for 40 volunteer hours and a letter of recommendation from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office,” Rudstrom noted.
Rudstrom said Camp Invention features a new curriculum each year intended to tap into the creativity of campers and “trick” them into learning while having fun. This year’s program has five different modules: Robotic Aquatics, National Invention Hall of Fame’s The Attic, Spacecation, Marble Arcade, and an outside game module.
“We’re really big on innovation, the patent process, and intellectual mindsets,” Rudstrom said.
Haley Hagen, a teacher at the Assumption School in Hibbing, explained the Spacecation module, where students used their imagination to plan a “space vacation,” traveling to planets, and creating items such as space bags, grabbing arms and hydraulic grabbing arms (using water to create movement), out of everyday objects.
At the Robotic Aquatics module the children created robotic jellyfish that they displayed in small goldfish bowls.
Anita Tyminski, a kindergarten teacher at Rock Ridge explained the Marble Arcade where she said children were learning about simple machines, chain reactions, and friction. Using energy concepts they learned about connective energy.
In a lesson on Thursday, the children were learning about inclines and curves using sentence structures to describe the relation to speeding up or slowing down. They also learned about twists and turns.
National Invention Hall of Fame’s The Attic combines science and art in activities where campers build their own robotic artist, engage in design thinking, make spin art and learn how inventions can change the way people create.
Rudstrom said there’s an abundance of creativity in the National Invention Hall of Fame’s The Attic Module.
The outside game module provides an opportunity for kids to run around, play games, and have fun. Rudstrom said a game called “Drip, Drip, Dunk” — a take on “Duck, Duck, Goose,” using water is popular among campers in the warm weather experienced this week.
Campers will have an opportunity to show off their creations today in a ceremony, followed by a reception for campers and their families.
Rudstrom said the location is symbolic of the Range Engineering Council and its mining sponsors, and also exposes the campers to the mining history of the Iron Range through the displays they experience in the different spaces used for the camp.
Along with the STEM lessons learned at Camp Invention, Rudstrom mentioned the benefit of children being able to interact with their peers in a fun environment after two years of education being disrupted due to COVID.
At the same time, she said the camp gives teachers an opportunity to teach lessons in STEM education and develop valuable skills that they can use in their classrooms.
Range Engineering Council is a non profit organization that supports and facilitates educational programs and activities across the Range to promote awareness of and encourage participation in STEM education. Range Engineering Council is covering $45 of the tuition cost for each camper attending the camp this year, and is also offering scholarships to cover camp tuition for children in need.
The organization also sponsors events such as the Iron Range Stem Showcase and Engineering and Mentor Night, and provides scholarships to local high school seniors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.