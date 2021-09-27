Cherry Student Council Helps Family after Fire

The Cherry Student Council sponsored a "Hats Off to the Carlson Family" on Wednesday, Sept. 15, to support the family. The family had a house fire and lost so many valuables, personal items, and clothing. The family is currently staying with relatives. The council had students pay a minimum of $1.00 to wear a hat in school on the 15th. The school rallied behind the council and the family and raised $1000 on that day. Presenting the check to Aubrey Carlson and Colton Carlson is Lauren Staples, treasurer of the student council. Other officers pictured from left: Abby Rinerson, Jacelynne Stachovich and Faith Zganjar. Cherry School is small but has big hearts!If you wish to make a donation, please contact Sheri Lee at the Cherry School.

 photo submitted

