Cherry Student Council Helps Family after Fire

The Cherry Student Council sponsored a "Hats Off to the Carlson Family" on Wednesday, Sept. 15, to support the family. The family had a house fire and lost so many valuables, personal items, and clothing. The family is currently staying with relatives. The council had students pay a minimum of $1.00 to wear a hat in school on the 15th. The school rallied behind the council and the family and raised $1000 on that day. Presenting the check to Aubrey Carlson and Colton Carlson is Lauren Staples, treasurer of the student council. Other officers pictured from left: Abby Rinerson, Jacelynne Stachovich and Faith Zganjar. Cherry School is small but has big hearts!If you wish to make a donation, please contact Sheri Lee at the Cherry School.
Trending Now
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.