Cherry School 4th Quarter Honor Roll

  • 0

A Honor Roll

Grade 7: Cole Donahue, Arabella Grotberg, Heidi Lindula, TehLia Martin, Margaret McLaughlin, Tobias Miller, Logan Peterson, Gertie Puhek, Kaidence Stokes, Adyson Vanderhoof, Landon Wilson

Grade 8: Rylyn Cooper, Jopley Grangruth, Kaitlyn Herring, Sophia Hoche, Will Martin, Kaelyn Nelson, Theodore O'Gowen, Mariah Sheff.

Grade 9: Amara Aimonetti, Aimeelee Grotberg, Anna Jude, Joshua Olson, Gabrielle Pearson, Audrey Schiele, Anna Serna, Joseph Smith, Skyler Voss

Grade 10: Isaac Asuma, Samantha Barry, Kylie Carter, Leah Fleetwood, Zoe Hoche, Elis Kowarsch

Grade 11: Isabelle Baasi, Kaylynn Cappo, Hannah Hoche, Casey Johnson, Daniel Jude, Katelyn Marx, Mavrick Polzin, Lorelei Riggle, Jillian Sajdak

Grade 12: Cassandra Blaisdell, Jasmine Goerdt, Sydney Kowarsch, Madison Lind, Robert Mancini, Mackenzie McPeak, Abigail Rinerson, Samuel Serna, Lauren Staples, Zoe Swanson-Dean, Carson Thomas, Oryann Trucano, Michelle Valento

B Honor Roll

Grade 7: Joseph Jude, Ashton Kaivola, Levi Ruotsalainen, Leah Wiita

Grade 8: August Anderson, Noah Asuma, Gavin Blade, Amanda Constantine, Aunika Helms, Vanessa Hennek, Riley Hill, Alli Kangas, Jordan Luukkonen, Cyrie Mickelson, Zachary Repensky, Izabella Silva, Mia Wesley, Hannah Wicks

Grade 9: Ayden Cappo, Aubrey Carlson, Ava Cochran, Cheyenne Hankins, Mason Heitzman, Joseph Kolosky, Charlene Kowarsach, Charles Lehman, Hailie Peterson, Tyler Powers, Kiara Ridge, Aidan Rosnau, Zach Sikkila

Grade 10: Jacklyn Goerdt, Dustin Grangruth, Rayanne Lockhart, Trista O'Gowen, Landon Ruotsalainen, Logan Ruotsalainen, Lucas Schiele, Ty Sikkila, Kaden Thronson, Justin Wesley, Faith Zganjar

Grade 11: Alex Bielejeski, Ava Bossert, Neveah Cooper, Blaise Erickson, Samantha Galloway, Hailey Greenly, Jaxen Greski, Angelina Haverkamp, Kayla Hippolt, Angelina Jones, Jacob Koskela, Riley Sallee

Grade 12: Rowdy Adkins, Beau Barry, Zach Carpenter, Timothy Grangruth, Allisa Johnson, Riley Mancina, Thomas Mancini, Piper Newman, Matayah Porter, Arriana Ridge, Samuel Serna, Jacelynne Stachovich, Kacie Zganjar

