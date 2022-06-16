Cherry School 4th Quarter Honor Roll Jun 16, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Honor RollGrade 7: Cole Donahue, Arabella Grotberg, Heidi Lindula, TehLia Martin, Margaret McLaughlin, Tobias Miller, Logan Peterson, Gertie Puhek, Kaidence Stokes, Adyson Vanderhoof, Landon WilsonGrade 8: Rylyn Cooper, Jopley Grangruth, Kaitlyn Herring, Sophia Hoche, Will Martin, Kaelyn Nelson, Theodore O'Gowen, Mariah Sheff.Grade 9: Amara Aimonetti, Aimeelee Grotberg, Anna Jude, Joshua Olson, Gabrielle Pearson, Audrey Schiele, Anna Serna, Joseph Smith, Skyler VossGrade 10: Isaac Asuma, Samantha Barry, Kylie Carter, Leah Fleetwood, Zoe Hoche, Elis KowarschGrade 11: Isabelle Baasi, Kaylynn Cappo, Hannah Hoche, Casey Johnson, Daniel Jude, Katelyn Marx, Mavrick Polzin, Lorelei Riggle, Jillian SajdakGrade 12: Cassandra Blaisdell, Jasmine Goerdt, Sydney Kowarsch, Madison Lind, Robert Mancini, Mackenzie McPeak, Abigail Rinerson, Samuel Serna, Lauren Staples, Zoe Swanson-Dean, Carson Thomas, Oryann Trucano, Michelle Valento—B Honor RollGrade 7: Joseph Jude, Ashton Kaivola, Levi Ruotsalainen, Leah WiitaGrade 8: August Anderson, Noah Asuma, Gavin Blade, Amanda Constantine, Aunika Helms, Vanessa Hennek, Riley Hill, Alli Kangas, Jordan Luukkonen, Cyrie Mickelson, Zachary Repensky, Izabella Silva, Mia Wesley, Hannah WicksGrade 9: Ayden Cappo, Aubrey Carlson, Ava Cochran, Cheyenne Hankins, Mason Heitzman, Joseph Kolosky, Charlene Kowarsach, Charles Lehman, Hailie Peterson, Tyler Powers, Kiara Ridge, Aidan Rosnau, Zach SikkilaGrade 10: Jacklyn Goerdt, Dustin Grangruth, Rayanne Lockhart, Trista O'Gowen, Landon Ruotsalainen, Logan Ruotsalainen, Lucas Schiele, Ty Sikkila, Kaden Thronson, Justin Wesley, Faith ZganjarGrade 11: Alex Bielejeski, Ava Bossert, Neveah Cooper, Blaise Erickson, Samantha Galloway, Hailey Greenly, Jaxen Greski, Angelina Haverkamp, Kayla Hippolt, Angelina Jones, Jacob Koskela, Riley SalleeGrade 12: Rowdy Adkins, Beau Barry, Zach Carpenter, Timothy Grangruth, Allisa Johnson, Riley Mancina, Thomas Mancini, Piper Newman, Matayah Porter, Arriana Ridge, Samuel Serna, Jacelynne Stachovich, Kacie Zganjar Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grade Samantha Barry School Honor Roll Samuel Serna Thomas Mancini Zach Carpenter Timothy Grangruth Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
