Cherry School 3rd Quarter Honor Roll Apr 9, 2022

A Honor Roll
Grade 7
Arabella Grotberg, Heidi Lindula, TehLia Martin, Margaret McLaughlin, Logan Peterson, Gertie Puhek, Kaidence Stokes, Adyson Vanderhoof, Landon Wilson

Grade 8
Rylyn Cooper, Jopley Grangruth, Kaitlyn Herring, Riley Hill, Sophia Hoche, Jordan Luukkonen, Will Martin, Kaelyn Nelson, Theodore O'Gowen, Mariah Sheff.

Grade 9
Amara Aimonetti, Aimeelee Grotberg, Anna Jude, Gabrielle Pearson, Tyler Powers, Anna Serna, Joseph Smith, Skyler Voss

Grade 10
Isaac Asuma, Kylie Carter. Leah Fleetwood, Zoe Hoche, Elis Kowarsch, Rayanne Lockhart, Lucas Schiele, Faith Zganjar

Grade 11
Isabelle Baasi, Hannah Hoche, Casey Johnson, Daniel Jude, Lydia Kowarsch, , Heidi Nelson, Mavrick Polzin, Lorelei Riggle, Riley Sallee

Grade 12
Jasmine Goerdt, Sydney Kowarsch, Madison Lind, Rylee Mancina, Robert Mancini, Thomas Mancini, Piper Newman, Charlie Olson, Matayah Porter, Abigail Rinerson, Lauren Staples, Carson Thomas, Michelle Valento

B Honor Roll
Grade 7
Isaiah Asuma, Cole Donahue, Tobias Miller, Levi Ruotsalainen, Leah Wiita

Grade 8
August Anderson, Noah Asuma, Gavin Blade, Joshua Carpenter, Hanna Clawson, Amanda Constantine Vanessa Hennek, Erick Johnson, Alli Kangas, Kahlin Kick, Zachary Repensky, Mia Wesley, Hannah Wicks

Grade 9
Ayden Cappo, Lydia Greenly, Mason Heitzman, Joseph Kolosky, Charles Lehman, Joshua Olson, Hailie Peterson, Audrey Schiele, Zach Sikkila

Grade 10
Isiah Arvola, Samantha Barry, Dustin Grangruth, Saige Mousseau, Trista O'Gowen, Landon Ruotsalainen, Logan Ruotsalainen, Ty Sikkila, Kaden Thronson, Justin Wesley

Grade 11
Gunnar Adkins, Alex Bielejeski, Kaylynn Cappo, Neveah Cooper,Blaise Erickson, Hailey Greenly, Angelina Haverkamp, Kayla Hippolt, Angelina Jones, Jacob Koskela, Katelyn Marx, Jillian Sajdak

Grade 12
Rowdy Adkins, Beau Barry, Cassandra Blaisdell, Zach Carpenter, Colton Harrington, Allisa Johnson, Jay Keehl, Mackenzie McPeak, Arriana Ridge, Nicolas Serna, Samuel Serna, Jacelynne Stachovich, Zoe Swanson-Dean, Oryann Trucano, Kacie Zganjar.
