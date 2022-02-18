Cherry School 2nd Quarter Honor Roll Feb 18, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Honor RollGrade 7Isaiah Asuma, Arabella Grotberg, Heidi Lindula, TehLia Martin, Margaret McLaughlin, Logan Peterson, Gertie Puhek, Kaidence Stokes, Adyson Vanderhoof, Landon WilsonGrade 8August Anderson, Rylyn Cooper, Joley Grangruth, Vanessa Hennek, Katilyn Herring, Sophia Hoche, Will Martin, Kaelyn Nelson, Mariah SheffGrade 9Amara Aimonetti, Aimeelee Grotberg, Anna Jude, Gabriella Pearson, Tyler Powers, Anna Serna, Joseph Smith, Skyler VossGrade 10Isaac Asuma, Samantha Barry, Kylie Carter, Zoe Hoche, Ellis Kowarsch, Rayanne Lockhart, Kaden Thronson, Faith ZganjarGrade 11Isabelle Baasi, Blaise Erickson, Hannah Hoche, Casey Johnson, Daniel Jude, Lydia Kowarsch, Katelyn Marx, Heidi Nelson, Mavrick Polzin, Lorelei Riggle, Jillian Sajdak, Riley SalleeGrade 12Allisa Johnson, Sydney Kowarsch, Mackenzie McPeak, Piper Newman, Abigail Rinerson, Lauren Staples, Carson Thomas, Kacie Zganjar___B Honor RollGrade 7Cole Donahue, Anniah Hufnagle, Levi RuotsalainenGrade 8Noah Asuma, Gavin Blade, Riley Hill, Jordan Luukkonen, Cyrie Mickelson,Theodore O'Gowen, Zachary Repensky, Izabella Silva, Mia Wesley, Hannah WicksGrade 9Ayden Cappo, Mason Heitzman, Charlene Kowarsch, Charles Lehman, Tayden O'Gowen, Hailie Peterson, Zach SikkilaGrade 10Leah Fleetwood, Dustin Grangruth, Tristan Kuoppala, Trista O'Gowen, Brooke Rinerson, Landan Ruotsalainen, Logan Ruotsalainen, Lucas Schiele, Ty Sikkila, Andrew Staples, Justin WesleyGrade 11Gunnar Adkins, Alex Bielejeski, Ava Bossert, Kaylynn Cappo, Neveah Cooper, Hailey Greenly, Angelina Haverkamp, Kayla Hippolt, Jacob Koskela,Grade 12Rowdy Adkins, Beau Barry, Zach Carpenter, Blaine Fleetwood, Jasmine Goerdt, Colton Harrington, Madison Lind, Rylee Mancina, Robert Mancini, Thomas Mancini, Charley Olson, Arriana Ridge, Nicolas Serna, Samuel Serna, Jacelynne Stachovich, Zoe Swanson-Dean, Oryann Trucano Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Honor Roll Grade Quarter School Cherry School Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now John “Bill” Pepelnjak Jr. Frank Catani Thomas ‘Tommy’ Lubovich Joseph ‘Joe’ Krtinich Bonnie Jean Young Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 26 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
