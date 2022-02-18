A Honor Roll

Grade 7

Isaiah Asuma, Arabella Grotberg, Heidi Lindula, TehLia Martin, Margaret McLaughlin, Logan Peterson, Gertie Puhek, Kaidence Stokes, Adyson Vanderhoof, Landon Wilson

Grade 8

August Anderson, Rylyn Cooper, Joley Grangruth, Vanessa Hennek, Katilyn Herring, Sophia Hoche, Will Martin, Kaelyn Nelson, Mariah Sheff

Grade 9

Amara Aimonetti, Aimeelee Grotberg, Anna Jude, Gabriella Pearson, Tyler Powers, Anna Serna, Joseph Smith, Skyler Voss

Grade 10

Isaac Asuma, Samantha Barry, Kylie Carter, Zoe Hoche, Ellis Kowarsch, Rayanne Lockhart, Kaden Thronson, Faith Zganjar

Grade 11

Isabelle Baasi, Blaise Erickson, Hannah Hoche, Casey Johnson, Daniel Jude, Lydia Kowarsch, Katelyn Marx, Heidi Nelson, Mavrick Polzin, Lorelei Riggle, Jillian Sajdak, Riley Sallee

Grade 12

Allisa Johnson, Sydney Kowarsch, Mackenzie McPeak, Piper Newman, Abigail Rinerson, Lauren Staples, Carson Thomas, Kacie Zganjar

___

B Honor Roll

Grade 7

Cole Donahue, Anniah Hufnagle, Levi Ruotsalainen

Grade 8

Noah Asuma, Gavin Blade, Riley Hill, Jordan Luukkonen, Cyrie Mickelson,Theodore O'Gowen, Zachary Repensky, Izabella Silva, Mia Wesley, Hannah Wicks

Grade 9

Ayden Cappo, Mason Heitzman, Charlene Kowarsch, Charles Lehman, Tayden O'Gowen, Hailie Peterson, Zach Sikkila

Grade 10

Leah Fleetwood, Dustin Grangruth, Tristan Kuoppala, Trista O'Gowen, Brooke Rinerson, Landan Ruotsalainen, Logan Ruotsalainen, Lucas Schiele, Ty Sikkila, Andrew Staples, Justin Wesley

Grade 11

Gunnar Adkins, Alex Bielejeski, Ava Bossert, Kaylynn Cappo, Neveah Cooper, Hailey Greenly, Angelina Haverkamp, Kayla Hippolt, Jacob Koskela,

Grade 12

Rowdy Adkins, Beau Barry, Zach Carpenter, Blaine Fleetwood, Jasmine Goerdt, Colton Harrington, Madison Lind, Rylee Mancina, Robert Mancini, Thomas Mancini, Charley Olson, Arriana Ridge, Nicolas Serna, Samuel Serna, Jacelynne Stachovich, Zoe Swanson-Dean, Oryann Trucano

