BOIS FORTE RESERVATION — Miranda Villebrun Lilya, a former human resources director with 22 years working for the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, lost the chairperson’s race on Tuesday to Catherine “Cathy” Chavers, who has been the incumbent since 2016.
The advantage for Chavers was large given the small population of voters, about 26 percentage points. With more than 523 votes cast and 100 percent of precincts reporting, Chavers led by 135 votes.
The band videotaped judges counting general election ballots and posted videos running several hours each on the tribal government’s YouTube account on Wednesday. The band then published the official election results on its website showing total counts from absentee votes and those in the four districts where band members live throughout Minnesota.
Louise Isham, the band’s senior executive coordinator, confirmed the official results on Thursday morning. Chavers did not immediately return a phone call as of press time that evening.
In the only other race in the general election, incumbent Travis Morrison earned 53 percent of the 360 votes to win the District 1 Representative seat on the Bois Forte Reservation Tribal Council. He beat challenger Tara Geshick, who garnered 47 percent of the votes in the tight race for a role on the five-member council.
The win by Chavers comes four years after she defeated longtime incumbent chairperson Kevin Leecy in the band’s primary election.
Chavers won 51.19 percent of the votes compared to Leecy’s 37.12 percent and third candidate, Shane Drift’s 11.69 percent. According to the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe’s election ordinance, any candidate winning more than half of the votes in the primary election automatically wins the chairperson seat.
Chavers, who moved onto the reservation in 1977, has worked for the band for more than three decades, mostly in health care. She served on the tribal council from 2008 to 2012, before making her run for chairperson. At the time of her win, she announced efforts to streamline the tribal council meetings, establish a five-member board of directors to oversee the band’s business and create job training programs.
She wrote a column in the Bois Forte News in July, saying that the band has seen numerous accomplishments during her first term, including the band’s using YouTube for tribal council and community meetings, up-dating the tribal code, implementing a band member committee to update the code of ethics for the first time in three decades, initiated the Career Services Department to assist members with skill training for employment and distributed to members a 15-year financial report of Fortune Bay distributions to the tribal government, among other achievements.
She went on to pitch her goals for the upcoming four years to include: to improve the Career Services Department, expand the Substance Use Disorder Department, record the stories and teachings of the band’s elders and develop a language teaching program, in addition to continuing to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“These past four years and currently the tribe has had to deal with a government shutdown (longest in history) and now a pandemic with the coronavirus/COVID-19,” she wrote. “Both situations have never occurred before in history and we are dealing with them as they arise, as best we can.”
The U.S. federal government shutdown lasted from December 2018 to January 2019, the longest in America’s history. During those 35 days, the tribal council reduced their salaries by 8.5 percent and remained at that pay wage ever since. “There have been zero increases to tribal council salaries these past years, only a reduction,” Chavers wrote. “It is not about the money. It is about the band and the people.”
Chavers received criticism in February after the six Ojibwe bands forming the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe based in Cass Lake wrote a letter in support of a federal bill to ban copper-nickel mining in Superior National Forest, in the watershed of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Several days later, trades unions began calling DFL State Sen. Tom Bakk to condemn the Bois Forte Band in his northeast district for being part of the tribe’s letter. They specifically pointed fingers at Chavers, the band’s chairperson, saying that she signed the letter as the president of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe to attack the proposed copper-nickel projects they hoped would boost the economy of the region.
The unions told Bakk they wanted to boycott the band-owned Fortune Bay Resort Casino for her signing the letter, even though it was the tribe as a whole and not the individual band that authored the letter.
Bakk moved to cancel his annual political fundraiser at the casino, a move that inspired Ely Mayor Chuck Novak to openly support unions to refuse to do business with the band as well. The Laurentian Chamber of Commerce, representing Virginia, Gilbert, Mountain Iron and Eveleth canceled its annual dinner, to be held at Fortune Bay. DFL State Rep. Dave Lislegard, a board member for the Chamber, backed its move to cancel through a spokesperson.
In March, Fortune Bay spokesperson Brian Anderson told the Star Tribune that “it is unfortunate that we're facing this type of backlash, especially for all of the good we've done in our communities.” He added, "We are strong supporters of numerous chambers of commerce, not to mention sponsoring countless community events."
Ultimately the boycott threatened the livelihood of Fortune Bay, which employs several hundreds of the band members who reside on the reservation set north of the Iron Range. And then, in mid-March, the coronavirus arrived in Minnesota.
Under Chavers’ leadership, the band quickly declared a state of emergency, closed all government buildings, including the tribal court, and imposed travel restrictions and temporarily shut down the casino. Often moving at a faster pace than the state government, the band required all members to wear masks in public and indoors when the casino eventually reopened. The band also acquired testing capabilities from the federal Indian Health Service for tribal and non-tribal individuals who live on the reservation.
Two months ago, the band announced its first brush with the coronavirus. That individual, who was infected with the virus in the Vermilion sector of the reservation, has since recovered and the band remains free of cases as of this week. Meanwhile, tribal leaders, including Chavers, have been cautioning members that the coronavirus continues to penetrate the nearing boundaries of the reservation in St. Louis, Itasca and Koochiching counties. Today the band remains in a “Stay Safe, Stay Home” order from April, citing, which asks members to remain indoors unless they need to work, buy food or get medical help or engage in outdoor activities.
