CHISHOLM — Eleven years after its publication, “Chasing Moonlight the True Story of Field of Dreams’ Doc Graham,” continues to carry on the legacy of Chisholm’s legendary professional baseball player turned school physician Archibald W. Graham.
In 1989 Graham was portrayed by actor Burt Lancaster in the movie, “Field of Dreams.”
Looking to tell the story of the real life man behind the movie character, Brett Friedlander and Bob Reising, of North Carolina, co-authored the book Chasing Moonlight. In researching their book and soon after it was released in 2009, the two headed to Chisholm, where Graham served as the school doctor from 1909 to 1959.
Then one year later, they made a return to the Iron Range where they were guest speakers at the Chisholm Community Foundation annual meeting.
“It’s been successful, beyond my wildest dreams,” Friedlander said, while crediting the subject, Graham, for selling 12,000 copies.
About five years ago a unique connection was made between Friedlander and Reising and Dave Karpinsky of the Parkers Foundation in Gloversville, N.Y.
Karpinsky said the Parkers Foundation was starting a campaign to rebuild what is now known as Parkhurst Field, when they learned from Friedlander that the publisher of Chasing Moonlight was going out of business, and had several thousand hard copies of the book available to purchase.
In research on Parkhurst Field Karpinsky said the foundation learned that Graham had actually played there.
“The ballpark opened in 1906 and was part of the New York State League, the Jags played there,” Karpinsky said.
Krapinsky said while researching the field he discovered documentation that Graham had played at Parkhurst Field in 1906-1907, while playing for the minor league team, the Scranton Miners. At that time it was known as the “AJK Park” and was owned by a local railroad, he noted.
“Some say that it was a nicer ballpark than most of the major league parks at that time,” Karpinsky noted. “Parkhurst Field is the only remaining field on which Moonlight Doc Graham played in his baseball days. For this reason, Universal Studios has given us permission to use the Field of Dreams trademark for our capital campaign.”
After some discussion, the Parkers Foundation decided to build a Little League baseball field for children 13 and under.
The past three years have been devoted to preliminary work, including infrastructure, building permits, and environmental surveys, Karpinsky said.
Plans call for rescaling the grandstands, and to locate the home plate where it was originally located. There’s also talk of a baseball and “Moonlight” Graham exhibit.
Future plans call for adding a child wellness center outside of the baseball stadium as a way to carry on the legacy of Graham as a physician.
Karpinsky said he’d also like to work with Friedlander and Reising to author an addendum to Chasing Moonlight to include information that’s been uncovered since the original book was published.
More information on the Parker’s Field project is available at parkhurstfield.org.
