Charity ride raises money for local food shelf

The Iron Range Motorcycle Club dedicated this year's annual President's Charity Ride to the Quad City Food Shelf in Mountain Iron. The Club felt that this organization was deserving of the financial help needed to assist the Charity in continuing to provide assistance to the members of our community. The IRMC presented a check in the amount of $1,900 for this year's recipient. Pictured left to right: IRMC Treasurer Don Wood, Karl Oberstar of Quad City Food Shelf and IRMC Road Captain Dave Marolt. The Quad City Food Shelf is a local non-profit serving the Quad Cities and outlying rural areas. The Quad City Food Shelf is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays and distributes an average of 30,000 lbs. of food to 450 households or the equivalent of 1,200-1,700 people per month. The organization receives some Corporate donations as well as donations from local Churches, Organizations, Businesses and Individuals. Karl stated "Every $1 will purchase $7 worth of food from the Duluth Food Bank, but all donations are important as well." The Quad City Food Shelf is located at 8367 Enterprise Dr. Mt. Iron, Mn 55768.
