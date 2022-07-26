VIRGINIA — A 21-year-old Chanhassen, Minn. man is facing two felony charges after an incident in the Target parking lot in Virginia earlier this month.
Miguel Angel Grijalva Jr., has been charged with attempted first-degree aggravated robbery and attempted theft of a motor vehicle after an incident on the afternoon of July 19.
According to information in a formal complaint filed July 21 in Sixth District Court in Virginia, on July 19 at approximately 5:20 p.m., officers with the Virginia Police Department responded to a report of a fight at Village Inn in Virginia.
An officer who arrived on the scene identified a male holding a man later identified as Grijalva Jr. against the wall of the restaurant.
Law enforcement spoke to three witnesses visiting the area from Iowa and learned that “defendant grabbed Child 1 (YOB: 2012), referred to herein as Child 1, by her arm and pulled on her arm at the Target parking lot; Child 1 ran inside Target; Defendant took off and spoke to two unknown parties near the mall; Defendant continued to Village Inn; Child 1's father showed up and held Defendant down until law enforcement arrived.”
According to the complaint, law enforcement officials spoke to the child and her father at the scene the next day and learned that while standing in line at the Target pharmacy, the child’s father told her to “go to the truck and grab his medicine bottle.” The child retrieved the medicine bottle, but on her way back, Grijalva allegedly grabbed her left wrist with his right hand and began tugging the keys to the truck.
According to the complaint, Grijalva allegedly said, "I need the keys.” Then, “child 1 saw a car back up and yelled, ‘stop!’; defendant replied, ‘Okay,’ and ran away.
According to the complaint, “Defendant's grip on her wrist caused her pain and left red marks from Defendant's fingers; Child 1 also kicked the inside of Defendant's right shin; Child 1 returned and told her father what happened; they went outside and located a group who witnessed the incident and wanted to help; Defendant was soon after located at Village Inn and detained; while detained, Defendant told Child 1's father that he was not going to take Child 1, he was going to take the truck.”
According to law enforcement, via the complaint, Grijalva provided a statement, saying he left detox at 2 p.m., went to Target to ask for a ride home, but did not grab or touch anyone at Target.
He also allegedly acknowledged walking near a juvenile but denied grabbing her.
Attempted first-degree aggravated robbery carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $17,500 fine. Attempted theft of a motor vehicle carries a maximum sentence of 2.5 years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.
His initial court appearance (remote) is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 1.
