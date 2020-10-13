VIRGINIA — Nicholas Ryan Champa, a 22-year-old Chisholm man who pleaded guilty to his role in the June 2019 armed robbery at Edgewood Vista in Virginia, could spend more than four years in prison after being sentenced for his offense.
Sixth Judicial District Judge Michelle M. Anderson signed a sentencing order for Champa on Monday, committing him to the Minnesota Department of Corrections in St. Cloud for 67 months — more than five years — with credit for 300 days served for a charge of first degree aggravated robbery.
The sentence will run concurrently with a 60-month sentence also handed down for a May 2020 incident involving shots fired in a residential part of Hibbing. Champa will be eligible for probation after two-thirds of his sentence has concluded.
According to court records, the Edgewood Vista robbery unfolded in the early morning hours of June 24, 2019, when Brady-Lundin was working for Edgewood Vista on an overnight shift and double-checked the facility doors to make sure they were unlocked as part of the planned robbery.
When the Virginia Police Department questioned her last September, Brady-Lundin did not give up the names of Champa or her cousin, Koslucher, police said. But after several weeks, she returned to the police station and implicated the two men and Ross as the “getaway driver.”
Champa allegedly told Brady-Lundin before her shift that “it is happening tonight whether you like it or not so you might as well get on board,” she told police, according to court records.
Brady-Lundin and two other employees told police that two men wearing hoodies, masking their faces with bandanas, walked into Edgewood with a gun, bound their wrists and ordered Brady-Lundin to open carts located near the front entrance with prescription medications.
Identification cards and cell phones were taken from the three employees, which police located outside, according to the complaint.
Surveillance footage showed someone driving a white Toyota in the area of the assisted living home around the time of the armed robbery. Court records indicate Ross had possession of the car on June 23, 2019, and into part of the following day when the robbery occurred. At about 7:30 a.m. the following day, police saw a white Toyota Corolla parked out front of Brady-Lundin and Champa's residence.
In May 2020, Champa found himself back in trouble after he allegedly shot a gun in the 2500 block of 4th Avenue E. in Hibbing. He was originally charged with second-degree assault, being in possession of a firearm and ammunition and receiving stolen property, all felonies. He was also charged with misdemeanor count called an intentional point at another.
Champa would plead guilty in both cases in August 2020 — first-degree aggravated robbery for the Edgewood Vista incident and felon in possession of a firearm in the Hibbing altercation.
He is also scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 5 related to charges in Itasca County, where he recently pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of first-degree attempted aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.
