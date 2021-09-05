Chalk-A-Palooza

Umbrellas were used to protect chalk and to keep sidewalk squares drive but the light rain didn't dampen the excitement as Chalk-A-Palooza got underway Thursday night at the Hibbing City Hall. The event was put together by AGE to age who's goal is to bring generations together in fun, interactive ways.

 Mark Sauer

