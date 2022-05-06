Century of Finnish music Saturday at Kaleva Hall

VIRGINIA — Jon Salo first heard the Upper Michigan band The Pasi Cats playing Finnish music four years ago in Cloquet. As the chairman of the Kaleva Corporation in Virginia, Salo was determined to have the band perform at Kaleva Hall.
And that's happening at 6 p.m. Saturday when the band will play through a set list covering more than a century of Finnish songs.
"This will be a wonderful night of Finnish music at the historic Kaleva Hall with songs from each decade of Finland's independence," said Salo. "I talked to Pasi (Lautala, band leader) and it has taken four years of going back and forth to make this happen. There were delays of over a year with COVID and other things."
Admission is $10. Refreshments will be available.
Salo said, "We hope it will bring enjoyment to the community and knowledge of Finnish music. It begins at 6 p.m. and will be about two hours. This will be for listening pleasure for everyone, and if someone might feel the urge to dance to the music, there will be room to do so as well."
Pasi Lautala, the main coordinator of the "105 Years of Finnish Music" concert, grew up in Tampere, Finland. He has been living in the United States since 1996 and actively involved in performing Finnish music.
Lautala said about his music, "The main motivation for getting involved in Finnish music came from people who I had met in various activities related to Finland, such as independence day celebrations. While most people in our region knew numerous Finnish songs from the first part of the 20th century, they seemed to be unaware of what had happened to Finnish music since then. It was this recognition, and some encouragement from a few close friends, that first led to the establishment of PasiCats, a band that for the past fifteen years has played a mix of old and new(er) Finnish music, from folk tunes to rock’n roll in over 100 concert across the Midwest and beyond."
Lautala added, "It is a musical journey that originates in the days of Finnish independence and culminates in today. We use music, accompanied with multimedia, to tell the story how music in Finland has developed between 1917 and 2018. The concert series was first conducted with the support from a grant by the Finlandia Foundation National in 2018 in Hancock, Marquette and Detroit, Mich., Hurley, Wis., and Cloquet and St. Paul. This concert is the start of a revised series (we hope)."
The band plays two songs from each decade since 1910.
In addition to the music, the concert will also include a multimedia component. As each song gets introduced, a PowerPoint slide of the artist, composer or something else with a connection to the song will be projected in the room, and a brief description on the song and Lautala's reason to include it in the program will be provided.
Lautala is associate professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Michigan Technological University director of Michigan Tech Rail Transportation Program. His band Pasi Cats has performed at several Finnfests, and Lautala has had theater and movie roles as well. Other band members are Bob Hiltunen, who plays a variety of instruments; Mike Labeau, on guitar, vocals and rhythm instruments; Tim Havens, who took his first piano lessons at age nine and plays multiple instruments.
Salo said of the Saturday music event, "These events through fundraising assist in being able to preserve the Kaleva Hall and bring awareness to our Finnish heritage in Northern Minnesota. We are always looking for new ways to bring a taste of Finland to the community. Throughout the year there is a rummage sale, a Christmas bazaar, and this fall we will have an open House for the community to come and see the building and ask questions about its history. Members of the public are able to join the men’s or women’s groups. There are meetings twice a month for three months in the spring and fall. One meeting usually is a presentation about Finland or Finnish culture in our area. The other is a more formal business meeting. There are also special evenings planned such as banquets for these groups.
"We will also be starting a program of being a Friend of Kaleva — be a part of Kaleva without having to attend the meetings. We also have our own blend of coffee sold by members." And Salo added, "You do not have to be Finnish to be a part of Kaleva, just an interest in the heritage, history and culture of Northern Minnesota."
