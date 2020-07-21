CHISHOLM — Leaders from six Iron Range school districts are working together to provide more classroom offerings to students.
Members of the Chisholm School District on Monday got together for a working session - the first in-person meeting since the onset of the coronavirus in Minnesota four months ago.
Reached the following day by phone, School Board Bob Rahja told the Mesabi Tribune that he supported the Central Range Collaboration.
“I think it’s something that we seriously need to look at,” Rahja said. “Other districts offer things that we don’t and we offer things they don’t.”
The collaboration discussions, which began earlier this year, included superintendents from Chisholm, Hibbing, Mountain Iron-Buhl, Nashwauk-Keewatin, Floodwood and St. Louis County.
District representatives hope to keep their school identities while expanding their course offerings to students across the region. In a new development, Rahja announced this week that the districts hired a facilitator to fast-track progress on the collaboration and have scheduled a meeting for August.
Previously, Chisholm School Superintendent Dr. Janey Blanchard, said the group has applied for funding the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board.
Although some Chisholm School Board members enjoyed meeting in person, they haven’t made a decision on how to conduct future meetings. Rahja made a recommendation to continue their online gatherings to better field questions from the public, given the challenges of social distancing. Aside from some exceptions for holidays, board meetings are scheduled for 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month.
School districts across the state are waiting for an announcement from the Minnesota Department of Education about the 2020-2021 school year expected for sometime next week. Districts have been asked to come up with three plans, in-person learning; online learning; and a hybrid of the two.
Rahja predicted once the state makes its announcement, the local school board will still have some big decisions to make.
“We’re going to do whatever it is that will keep our staff and students as healthy as possible,” Rahja said. “It’s not going to please all the parents and teachers, but we have to do the best we can — it’s on us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.