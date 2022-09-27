Celebrating historic Kaleva Hall

Kaleva Hall was built in 1906.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

VIRGINIA — Historic Kaleva Hall built in 1906 will be celebrated from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at 125 3rd St. N.

Many preservation efforts and improvements have been made in the past couple of years, said Jon Salo, chairman of the Kaleva Corporation and chaplain for the Knights of Kaleva. And “you do not have to be Finnish to attend,” Salo said. “We would like to share Kaleva Hall’s beautiful Finnish heritage with the community.”

