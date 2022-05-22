Celebrating Hibbing Schools-Part Two

Last Sunday, here on the Years of Yore page, I explained that on Friday, May 6, 2022, the Hibbing Historical Society held its annual Spring Fundraising Dinner. The theme for this year’s event was “The History of Education in Hibbing,” so curator Erica Larson Zubich selected a wonderful assortment of items from the Society’s collection for the evening’s special display, which represented over 100 years of educational history.
After dinner, the evening’s entertainment was an excellent presentation by Linda Suihkonen, a member of the Society’s Board of Governors. She was born and raised in Hibbing, a member of the Class of 1971, who returned to Hibbing after college to work as a librarian in the Hibbing schools. An outstanding librarian, I should say, who knows a lot about how to do research and organize what is found within that research.
People at the dinner were so entertained and interested in Linda’s presentation that I thought it should have a wider audience. So last Sunday and today, I hope readers enjoy the trip through Hibbing’s educational story as presented by Linda Suihkonen.
---
Please keep in mind that one often finds contradictory dates and information in historical records. With Curator Erica’s help, I have done my best to sort things out and weave an accurate tale of schools and education in Hibbing.
From the early era (covered in last Sunday’s article) through the mid-1950s, Hibbing was on the move, literally!
First planned in 1918, Hibbing High School in the “new” Hibbing would play a big role in the town’s move. With the hope of consolidating the many outlying schools and enticing the people of the original town site to pull up stakes and move 2 miles south, the school board and the mining companies envisioned one large school to encompass Kindergarten through 12th Grade, as well as the Junior College. Unfortunately, this grand plan was delayed by World War I. It wasn’t until 1920 that construction began.
When finished, the project had cost nearly 4 million dollars (in 1920s dollars). Dedicated in 1924, it was the second largest school in the United States. Such a project no doubt overshadowed the Cobb-Cook and Alice schools, Hibbing elementary schools which were also constructed at that time.
The Hibbing High School was the envy of educators everywhere. Many of us are familiar with the impressive list of grand features that earned the building its nickname of the “Castle in the Wilderness.”
After it was completed, the students understandably had a lot of pride in their new school. John Slattery recalls a Finnish immigrant student named Reino. When Reino found a new student, who was not familiar with the school’s code of ethics, carving on a bannister, Reino hit the student, breaking his nose in the process. Reino was forgiven by the principal in view of his good intentions.
Hibbing High School holds some of the first charters granted for several academic organizations, such as the National Honor Society and Future Nurses of America.
While many teachers, students and departments have earned countless honors over the years – too many to mention – I would like give a shout out to the Music Department which has always had a tradition of excellence. The marching band alone has won many, many awards and has travelled extensively, including to the New York World’s Fair in 1939. They performed at the opening and dedication of the Mackinac Bridge in 1958. They travelled to Washington, D.C. in 1970 and marched in the Rose Bowl parade in 1981. San Diego, Chicago, Virginia Beach, Sweden, Winnipeg and the Calgary Stampede are just some of the places on the marching band’s itinerary.
The Hibbing High School was also the beneficiary of the prestigious Bellamy Award in 1968. It was a national award and named after Francis Bellamy, author of the Pledge of Allegiance. Each year a different state was chosen, and just one school from that state was selected for the award. The school so honored was based on exemplary academic achievement and patriotism. Hibbing High School’s selection was significant and so each family with students in the high school received a Bellamy medal as a keepsake. I was in 10th grade at the time and it was a BIG deal!
Education had been sacred even in the 1930s Great Depression era. Few students had to drop out. Teachers stayed on with drastic pay cuts. Cheever Field was a project of the WPA – the Works Progress Administration – and was built by Hibbing’s own labor force. The job of one worker was often split up so as to employ two workers.
The WPA was also involved in perhaps the most unique construction in the district’s history: the Glass School, also known as the Park School for its location adjacent to Bennett Park. It was an ultra-modern structure conceived by architect J. C. Taylor. He almost didn’t present his design to the superintendent, telling him, “It’s too crazy.” But ultimately, this was the plan selected!
Hibbing gained fame and glory for being the first community in the country to authorize the construction of a so-called “glass building.” It had four classrooms, a library, a playroom and office space.
Lest you think it was all glass, it was not. It was a brick building with windows replaced by structural vacuum glass blocks. They covered 40% of two walls in each classroom. This provided double the light exposure required by law. These blocks also provided insulation from sound, cold and heat. The school had electric eyes which controlled the light fixtures, automatically turning lights on and off as needed. It also had the most modern of plumbing fixtures and individual classroom controls to adjust temperature and humidity.
On March 9th, 1936, 120 students entered the halls of their new school.
“I like the new desks, the new windows and well, the new everything!” exclaimed 6-year-old Donna Lavern on the first day.
As he ran his hands over the table tops, Francis Pascuzzi, another 6-year-old said, “Everything is painted bright and everything is so smooth!”
One little boy said, “Anything would be better than the old place!”
The Glass School would even be promoted as a tourist attraction for Canadians in 1937.
Thirty years later, no longer used as an elementary school, it housed the school district’s vocational school from 1962-1967.
(A longer article about the Glass School will be published here on the Years of Yore page at the start of the upcoming 2022/2023 school year.)
The 1950s saw the final dismantling of North Hibbing. The school system once again needed to grow to accommodate the post-World War II “baby boom”. The Kindergarten class of 1958-59 would go on to be the graduating Class of 1971, the largest class to graduate from Hibbing High School both in the number to walk across the stage and to receive diplomas with a total of 463.
Four new schools were built in rapid succession in the 1950s, three of them carrying on the names of North Hibbing schools:
• Greenhaven in 1955
• Washington in 1956
• Lincoln Junior High in 1957
• Jefferson in 1959
Teachers Gen Lervik and Ed Klancher were among the faculty members when Greenhaven opened its doors. They both started their careers at the Washington School in North Hibbing. They described that old school as something out of medieval times or perhaps the Ice Age, it was so cold and drafty. There was no hot lunch unless you counted the soup that was delivered in milk cans. There was no library. The faculty lounge was furnished with broken chairs for the teachers to sit on. Gen and Ed were so happy that Greenhaven had a real Teachers Lounge and served hot lunch!
Both Gen and Ed recalled that their principal was very patriotic. She would play a recording of “Reveille” every morning while two boys and the custodian would raise the American flag. The students were required to stand and then recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Well, one morning, Old Glory was mistakenly raised upside down. Nobody at school noticed until Police Chief Fred Odegaard called the school to ask if they were in distress. Because an upside down flag is a distress signal!
The 50s must have been mischievous times because I ran across this in a manual: “Because of the danger involved, a student is liable for suspension in school, if he has in his possession such harmful toys or nuisance devices as water guns, pea shooters, rubber bands, whistles, collapsible rulers, noise makers” and – get this – “fireworks”!!
Because of the vision and foresight of the citizens of Hibbing, educational opportunities did not need to end with a high school diploma. As far back as 1916, a provision was made in the Lincoln School in North Hibbing for a Junior College, this at a time when only the completion of 8th grade was required by law. There were 26 students that first year. This institution moved to the west wing of the new high school and, by 1924, the number of students had increased nearly 10-fold. Now an independent campus, it continues to educate area students.
Something I didn’t know about the college was that in October 1929, a war-training course in the form of airplane training was offered at the Junior College as a regular school program. Men taking the course were housed at the Androy and later at the Memorial Building. When the course came under the jurisdiction of the Army and the Navy Air Corps, it was run on a military basis, just as on any flying field. The college taught the ground school class and while the flight course was taken at the airport. Approximately 500 men went through the program until January 1944 when the course ended.
Along with the public schools, Hibbing has been fortunate to also have a private, church-endowed school system. As far back as 1906 in North Hibbing, the McGolrick Institute was built and operated under the jurisdiction of the Catholic diocese in Duluth. When Hibbing moved south, the Assumption Hall was constructed in 1921 as the new Catholic school. In 1962, St. Leo’s grade school was built to house the increased enrollments in this system. Throughout the years, the administration of both the public and the parochial school systems have worked together to provide quality education for our students.
---
The district’s schools continue to evolve with the following as just a few examples:
• The Post-Secondary Educational Option or PSEO program allows students to take classes at the Community College for credit while still in high school.
• The on-going building program’s most recent project is set to open this fall. The Hibbing Early Learning Center is on the Washington School campus.
• The Washington Woods School Forest is also on the Washington campus. It provides an immersive outdoor space for learning and recreation.
• The Hibbing High School Career Academy gives students a chance to explore different career options for their future goals.
As you can see, since the early days when the mining men brought their families here, education has been important to our community. The Hibbing school system has always been known for its high-caliber offerings in academics, athletics and fine arts. We hope you’ve enjoyed a look at this tradition of excellence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.