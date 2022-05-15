On Friday, May 6, 2022, the Hibbing Historical Society held its annual Spring Fundraising Dinner. The setting was the gracious Elks at the Androy in downtown Hibbing. People do not have to be members of the Society to attend any Society event.
This dinner usually includes a “one night only display” from the Society’s extensive collection of artifacts, photos, and printed materials. The theme for this year’s event was “The History of Education in Hibbing,” so curator Erica Larson Zubich selected a wonderful assortment of items from the Society’s collection for the evening’s special display, which represented over 100 years of educational history.
After dinner, the evening’s entertainment was an excellent presentation by Linda Suihkonen, a member of the Society’s Board of Governors. She was born and raised in Hibbing, a member of the Class of 1971, who returned to Hibbing after college to work as a librarian in the Hibbing schools. An outstanding librarian, I should add, who knows a lot about how to do research and organize what is found within that research.
People at the dinner were so entertained and interested in Linda’s presentation that I thought it should have a wider audience and I am so pleased that she gave me permission to share it. So today and next Sunday, enjoy the trip through Hibbing’s educational story as presented by Linda Suihkonen.
---
When I was tasked with speaking about education in Hibbing, I thought “easy peasy” as I had spent all of my school years in Hibbing, had been a district librarian for 29 years and for the last 10 years have been a volunteer at the Hibbing Historical Society Museum. Well, once again, I went down the rabbit hole of Hibbing’s history. I have emerged knowing so much more than I did before.
Please keep in mind that one often finds contradictory dates and information in historical records. With Curator Erica’s help, I have done my best to sort things out and weave an accurate tale of schools and education in Hibbing.
Hibbing, a rough and ready mining town at its beginning, has always been interested in the education and development of its young people. In 1892, when the settlement of Hibbing consisted of only a few frame buildings, Common School District No. 27 was organized. It comprised an area 24 miles long and 12 miles wide.
The Village of Hibbing was incorporated in August 1893. Shortly after that, the first Hibbing school was established. Small classes of 14 to 21 students were held upstairs of the J. H. Carlson store on Pine Street, taught by Miss Ann McCarthy.
In January of the next year, Miss Susan Murphy was hired as Hibbing’s first full-time teacher. She hailed from Wisconsin and may have been lured by the salary of $75 a month. Now this was BIG money at the time – double what was being paid in other parts of the state or in her home state. About the same time, the first mining location school was opened at the Mahoning Location with Miss Agnes Murphy as the teacher.
Later in 1894, Susan Murphy and those first students were on the move to larger quarters in the Bettes Building, and still later in the year to the Hibbing Village Hall, which had a brighter and warmer learning atmosphere.
George Cobb insisted on attending class with his older brother, though George was only 3 years old at the time. Now he was quite the talker, but made earnest promises that he would not talk out loud in school if Miss Murphy would let him stay. She did.
He later went off to serve his country in World War I and was killed. The Cobb-Cook School, built in the South Hibbing, was named in his honor.
In 1895, the first dedicated school building in Hibbing was built. The Center Street School, a 2-story, 4-room building, was quite impressive for the time and place. To begin with, only the lower level was needed and several of the townspeople criticized the school board for constructing a building that seemed too large to ever be fully used. However, the rapid increase in population the following year put the two rooms on the upper floor into use, and shortly thereafter $9,000 was spent to raise the roof and create four more classrooms. Spaces in other building had to be rented as well.
By the turn of the century, enrollments showed no sign of slowing down. Over 20 new school buildings were planned and constructed, many in the various mining locations and other outlying areas. The first brick school building in the heart of North Hibbing was built in 1902. It was named Jefferson. It was very modern and, perhaps most importantly for the time-period, was considered to be fireproof.
In 1907, Common School District #27 was re-organized into Independent School District #27. Records tell us that in 1908 the district operated as many as 26 schools and employed 49 teachers to instruct the 1,296 students. Half of the teachers were men, yet exceedingly few men entered the elementary field.
That same year, the North Hibbing Lincoln High School was built for students in grades nine through twelve. It may have been the first high school in the country to house an indoor pool.
In addition to the pool, it had a library, a gymnasium and an auditorium. Equally important to these students in the wilderness was the fact that the high school had on staff two full-time nurses, a doctor, and a dentist.
While the large brick buildings in downtown North Hibbing may have been impressive, many of the memories about education in the historical society’s archives stem from the small mining location schools.
Ingrid Mackey Hocking first attended the Lynwood school south of Hibbing and spoke for many as she recalled the long rides to the high school in Hibbing…about 40 miles one way with side roads. She would sometimes be very cold by the time she reached town because, just like the youth of today, she didn’t always want to wear the warmest clothing. She said the bus driver, Gene Vojacek, would give her and the others a ride all the way to their houses, even though they lived outside of the school district and were supposed to be picked up and dropped off from a spot within district boundaries.
Sam Guello was another bus driver and students had to catch the bus at his home on Island Lake. If no one was there to pick them up at the end of the day, they had to walk the miles back home. She said the worst thing she encountered on her walk was a turkey in Guello’s yard that thought it was a watch dog. She said everything she endured was made worthwhile when she received her high school diploma.
Another school memory came from teacher Senia Nelmark. She started her career at the Townline School south of Hibbing in 1929. She eventually taught in seven different schools during her 44-year long career. One of her fondest memories of her time at the Townline School was that of the beautiful wildflowers picked along roadsides by students on their way to school: cowslips, iris and arbutus to name a few. She also remembered that near the school the Boy Scouts planted evergreens that have now grown into a dense forest.
Senia then transferred to the Mitchell Location School east of Hibbing. She traveled there by streetcar from a station where the restaurant Boomtown is now located on Hibbing’s Howard Street. Then her career took her to Brooklyn, Stevenson, and Carson Lake, all schools in the Hibbing district.
Carson Lake is where Minnesota Governor Rudy Perpich grew up. When he began school he spoke no English. In 1989, he spoke to sixth-graders at Battle Creek Middle School in St. Paul. He told the children there that when he was growing up his classmates were of all different nationalities who did not speak English. “We had wonderful teachers,” he said. “This is why we were able to succeed. I mean, they just worked very hard with us.”
Zorka Fowler, a 1949 graduate of Hibbing High School, shared some of her childhood memories of growing up in Pool Location. Because the Pool School was closed the year before she was to enter first grade, Zorka was bussed to the Webb Location School, which was across the pit. Zorka had very limited English and she recalled that the principal of the school came to the houses of the “foreigners” every year and issued the edict, “No speaking anything but English.”
She recalled that her 3rd Grade teacher, Miss Linganin, was especially kind and encouraging. The school provided paper for school and homework, but the Fowler children needed more to master their studies. So Zorka and her siblings stripped the wallpaper from their rooms at home for practice paper. They also scrounged stub pencils from wastepaper baskets and used a dictionary at home that had torn and missing pages.
Zorka’s story of hard work is characteristic of many immigrants at the time, not just for the children, but for the adults. Zorka’s mother, who had little or no formal education, knew that the success of her children in this new country would come from overcoming ignorance through education.
It was believed that not just the children but also their parents and those other adults beyond school age should be educated in the American public schools. Thus, a night school was held for adults with the main focus being learning English and passing Americanization classes. Also offered were career skills such as shorthand, machine shop, commercial law, automotive, steam engineering and public speaking.
The slogan of the Citizenship classes was, “The hope of our democracy is not more democracy but more intelligence.”
Some teachers even went out to the locations to teach the women, for whom it was harder to leave their responsibilities of hearth and home. The dedication of teachers was strong! They would not have come to this rough, isolated mining town if they were not serious about their jobs. John Slattery, a long-time educator in the district, once referred to the early female teachers as “unfrocked” nuns for their solitary focus and dedication to educating minds of all ages.
The importance placed on education, especially in these early years, meant people were willing to spend money on their schools. For parents, the better schooling meant the postponement of their children entering the work force, and better prospects when they did. For mining companies, better schooling meant better skilled employees.
---
The story of education in Hibbing will be continued here on the Years of Yore page next Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.