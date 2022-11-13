A new Hibbing Public Utilities building for a new town. This building, still in use today, is located at 19th Street and 6th Avenue East. The power produced here supplies Hibbing with electricity and steam for the district heating system. It has had several renovations and additions added through the years.
~ PHOTO COURTESY OF HIBBING HISTORICAL SOCIETY AUBIN COLLECTION
This is a photo of the original power plant in North Hibbing. The need for more electricity and a modern steam system to heat businesses and homes was going to require a new plant. But, before that new plant was built, moving the town south was decided upon. Thanks to Phil Scalise, Hibbing Historical Society Board Member and talented volunteer, who "extracted" this image out of a large panoramic photo of North Hibbing.
~ PHOTO COURTESY OF HIBBING HISTORICAL SOCIETY AUBIN COLLECTION
This photo comes from the scrapbook of Charles Foster, the superintendent (also known as general manager) and lead engineer for the Hibbing Public Utilities in the years the town was moving south and the new power plant was built. An I-beam swings into place at the new building. Imagine the excitement and pride the builders of a brand-new town must have felt watching the building take shape.
Here are the bricklayers working on the new power plant. In those years, as the New Hibbing was under construction, bricklayers were busy. Besides the power plant, most of the new buildings on the new downtown's main business street, Howard Street, were built of brick. Also, the new high school was built of brick. Think about what they built - brick by brick.
A new Hibbing Public Utilities building for a new town. This building, still in use today, is located at 19th Street and 6th Avenue East. The power produced here supplies Hibbing with electricity and steam for the district heating system. It has had several renovations and additions added through the years.
~ PHOTO COURTESY OF HIBBING HISTORICAL SOCIETY AUBIN COLLECTION
This is a photo of the original power plant in North Hibbing. The need for more electricity and a modern steam system to heat businesses and homes was going to require a new plant. But, before that new plant was built, moving the town south was decided upon. Thanks to Phil Scalise, Hibbing Historical Society Board Member and talented volunteer, who "extracted" this image out of a large panoramic photo of North Hibbing.
~ PHOTO COURTESY OF HIBBING HISTORICAL SOCIETY AUBIN COLLECTION
This photo comes from the scrapbook of Charles Foster, the superintendent (also known as general manager) and lead engineer for the Hibbing Public Utilities in the years the town was moving south and the new power plant was built. An I-beam swings into place at the new building. Imagine the excitement and pride the builders of a brand-new town must have felt watching the building take shape.
~ PHOTO COURTESY OF HIBBING PUBLIC UTILITIES
Here are the bricklayers working on the new power plant. In those years, as the New Hibbing was under construction, bricklayers were busy. Besides the power plant, most of the new buildings on the new downtown's main business street, Howard Street, were built of brick. Also, the new high school was built of brick. Think about what they built - brick by brick.
~ PHOTO COURTESY OF HIBBING PUBLIC UTILITIES
{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div}{div}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div}{div}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div}{div}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div}{div}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div}{div}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div}{div}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div}{div}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div}{div}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div}{div}This photo, taken on October 4, 1919, shows the infrastructure being built for Hibbing, a town on the move. Information with the photo identifies this as being taken in the “Central Addition where the heating main cuts through the storm sewer.” Engineering a whole new town was certainly a complicated task. Before the new streets were paved, and new buildings built, all of this underground work had to take place.{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div} {div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{div class=”gmail_default”}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}
~ PHOTO COURTESY OF HIBBING HISTORICAL SOCIETY'S OLIVER MINING COLLECTION
The building of “New Hibbing” began in earnest in 1919. Infrastructure, such as water lines and sewer pipes, were early first steps in the carefully designed town.
Of major importance was a new power plant. North Hibbing’s power and light plant had been in need of major upgrades, so the town’s move to the south enabled a brand-new plant to be built in a new spot: the corner of 21st Street and 6th Avenue East. Charles Foster was the Utilities’ superintendent (general manager) and leading engineer for the new plant. He kept scrapbooks detailing the steps of the construction of the new system, and for that historians interested in Hibbing’s history can be very grateful.
The steam system, which sends heat out to homes and businesses primarily in the central area of Hibbing, was of particular pride for the community. Though upkeep through the past 100 years has taken effort and funds, it remains an important part of Hibbing’s system.
The 100 years of the Hibbing Public Utilities and the most recent upgrades to the system are worth celebrating—and this past Thursday, November 10, a celebration took place at the power plant with visitors and local citizens alike. Not only was the dedication and commitment of the City and the employees of the Utilities over these past 100 years honored, but the bright future of the Utilities was presented as well. Hibbing can continue to be proud of its fine Public Utilities.
Because of a mix-up with pictures and captions last Sunday here on the Years of Yore page, those pictures are being reprinted today, along with several other pictures from the Utilities’ past history.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.