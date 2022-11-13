The building of “New Hibbing” began in earnest in 1919. Infrastructure, such as water lines and sewer pipes, were early first steps in the carefully designed town.

Of major importance was a new power plant. North Hibbing’s power and light plant had been in need of major upgrades, so the town’s move to the south enabled a brand-new plant to be built in a new spot: the corner of 21st Street and 6th Avenue East. Charles Foster was the Utilities’ superintendent (general manager) and leading engineer for the new plant. He kept scrapbooks detailing the steps of the construction of the new system, and for that historians interested in Hibbing’s history can be very grateful.

