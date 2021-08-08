SIDE LAKE — After concerns over COVID-19 and a lack of volunteers led to this year’s Side Lake Fourth of July parade being canceled for the second year in a row, organizers started brainstorming for an event to make up for another lost community get together.
What they came up with is Celebrate Side Lake, a free one-day event featuring a wide variety of activities, set for 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Side Lake Community Center on Highway 5.
“We just want to bring people together and create another community celebration as timing didn’t work out to plan the parade this year,” Hannah Casey Forti, a member of the Celebrate Side Lake planning committee.
Judy Kelly, committee chair commented on the community building event in a press release.
“We wanted to provide our fantastic Side Lake community with an event to bring us all together and celebrate what is the essence of our community,” Kelly stated.
The event schedule will include food trucks, live music, Bingo, a petting zoo, kids crafts, minnow races, roller races, and a dunk tank. French Township is providing free water, and there will be prizes donated from local businesses given out at the variety of games and activities planned for the event including Side Lake trivia and spin the wheel for a chance to win a prize.
Smoky Bear is scheduled to make an appearance, riding aboard a Town of French fire truck.
“All the games and entertainment are free,” Kelly noted.
Forti said the stations will serve as an outlet for organizations in the Side Lake community to inform people of volunteer opportunities.
“We are a community with something for everyone from book clubs to bocce league, quilting club to houses of worship, exercise groups and so much more,” Kelly said.
Forti, the mother of two young children, said the Town of French Fire Department and EMS are among the community organizations planning on participating. The community is also looking for volunteers to restart the once thriving summer recreation program at Side Lake, she said.
Kelly said she likes to think of the event as Side Lake’s, “end of summer hurrah.”
Marie Erickson, also one of the organizers, also extended a warm welcome to all.
“We want everyone to come out and enjoy an evening with their friends and neighbors,” Erickson said.
