GILBERT — A friend of the late Joseph Gentilini wrote these words of tribute on the funeral home website: "The suffering is over, but the memories of him last forever." And for Gentilini's 14-year-old daughter Cecilia, a seventh-grader in the Eveleth-Gilbert Schools, the memories will last forever, in the words of tribute she has written to her beloved father.
Joseph Todd Gentilini, 53, died June 24, 2021, at his home in Gilbert of metastatic colon cancer.
Cecilia said in an interview, "I basically wanted to write because I knew he was going to pass, I just didn't know when. So I wrote down some things about my childhood and what he helped me with when I was a little kid, and then I added on to it. I wrote about how I felt and what I did when he passed."
He was born December 29, 1967, in Virginia to Thomas L. and Kathleen 'Jeanie' (Omersa) Gentilini Sr. He was a graduate of Gilbert High School and currently worked for RMS Tritec as a fabricator in Virginia. Joe enjoyed tending to his fish and his aquarium. He had a love for dogs and enjoyed walking his dog every morning. He repaired snow machines and four wheelers, but most of all adored spending time with his daughter, Cecilia. He is survived by Cecilia, described as the love of his life, by his parents and by his brothers Thomas Jr. and Mark.
—
Cecilia said she likes writing, "I always have. Since I was a little girl I would take paper and just write stories about animals, and fairy tales. I just did it on my own." Asked what her father would think about her writing a story about him, she said, "He would be happy, he would be excited, he would help me write. He would be proud that I wrote a story about him."
Cecilia said of the 11 months gone by since her father died, "I'm still getting used to it. I miss him so much. He was like my best friend. Now I don't have him, and I don't know what to do without him." And sometimes she "would just hide up in my room and cry and cry and cry, and look back at this photo," showing the father-daughter picture used with his obituary.
Cecilia said of her schoolmates, "I just want my friends to be happy, then I'll be happy," saying they don't say a great deal about Joseph's death. "All my friends have dads, and they can talk about them. When the others talk about their dads, I think, 'I can get through this.' I still didn't want to let him go." The last day of school she will have her friends over for a slumber party and go bowling. Cecilia lives in McKinley with her mother and stepfather, Amber and Robert Prout, and step-siblings.
She talked about her father asking about her plans when she graduates from high school. "I told him I want to become a veterinarian and go to UMD (University of Minnesota-Duluth). "I love animals," she said, and it's a love shared by her father. Cecilia now cares for the German shepherd mix named Harmony that was her father's. "He loved that dog." She said her father liked to talk on the phone, go on four-wheeler rides, work on snowmobiles and watch the fish in his 75-gallon aquarium. "He loved that fish tank — he cleaned it every day."
Cecilia and her father checked out the turtles in the summer, she said. "My first fish was a beta fish, then I wanted more, so he surprised me with a fish tank." Other pets were rabbits and guinea pigs.
"I think of him every day, mostly during history class. He'd watch The History Channel every day."
———
A daughter remembers Dad
CECILIA GENTILINI
I'm Cecilia Gentilini. I'm Joe Gentilini's daughter. My dad got colon cancer. He died on June 24, 2021, at the age of 53. Me and my dad were really closer than me and mom. Now my mom is all I got. I miss my dad every day. I loved him so much. I can't believe that he passed away. My dad would be proud of me.
I didn't know what to do when he was dying. I would keep things to myself and not talk about it. I would hide in my room and cry myself to sleep.
Then we got a call from his nurse, and she said that me and my mom are coming over right now. Then he was in the chair and he was about to die. I went into my room and just started to cry. So I had to leave that place.
It was hard on my family. My grandparents' youngest son is dying. My uncles' youngest brother is dying. Now I'm 14 and it's almost been a year since he passed. My grandparents and my uncles and I are going out to eat and to visit him (at the cemetery). It's going to be a very good/sad day.
He loved fixing things. I would help him out here and there and I learned from him. He loved walking Harmony every day and I would go with. It was fun. I would race Harmony and she would win every time. Fluffy, where do I begin with him? I got him when I was 10. He was my dream pet I wanted for a long time. Fluffy is a chinchilla. He is so annoying but cute. The hamster was grandma's favorite, he passed away, RIP, I miss him. My mom said he looked like a mole, he did, though.
Then the tank. We had a lot of fish. I tried to name them all but it didn't work out. I forgot half of them. My favorite one is the fire eel. My dad took care of that tank like a baby. He would watch it all the time.
But I love him so much and I miss him. And I know that he loved me too.
