CCF is accepting grant applications

The Chisholm Community Foundation (CCF) is accepting applications for 2023 grants.The deadline is March 31.Applicants must be a 501c3 public charity or government agency. To obtain a grant application, go to our website at www.chisholmcommunityfoundation.com or call 218-966- 3223.Mail applications to the Chisholm Community Foundation at 4 Southwest Third Ave., Chisholm, MN 55719, or drop them in the drop slot at the office.Call 218-966-3223 if you have questions or need additional information.
