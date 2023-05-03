CHISHOLM—The Chisholm Community Foundation announced last week that it has awarded $55,416 in grants to area nonprofits in the first half of this year.
The Chisholm Public Schools, various agencies within the community, and a music festival are listed among the recipients.
“The Chisholm Community Foundation is committed to making our community a better place to live, work and raise families,” according to a mission statement included in a press release.
To date, the CCF has awarded over $1.7 million to various organizations in and around Chisholm. The CCF relies on support from its investors and the community to perpetuate a foundation that will give back for years to come.
Carrie Nelson, Shelter manager said the new windows will help make the shelter more energy efficient and allow some more light in.
The Chisholm Youth Center was awarded a $5,375 Smart Center-21st Century Skills: Connecting youth to technology beyond the classroom.
Chisholm Parks and Trails Director Bridgit Maruska said this is the first time the Chisholm Youth Center has applied for a CCF grant since becoming a nonprofit organization. Prior grant requests would have been made by the City of Chisholm.
“The funds will mainly go towards virtual reality gear,” Maruska said, noting that the center closes for the season at the end of May and is planning the new equipment as part of a roll out for fall 2023.
Voices for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness was awarded a $10,000 grant to help fun building and office equipment upgrades, indoor equipment and supplies to make their site child friendly, and other supportive equipment the center offers at its multicultural center on Lake Street in Chisholm.
Serephia Gravelle, VEMA Co-Founder said a portion of the grant will go toward an ADA compliant bathroom, a toddler’s play area, and upgrading the public computers at VEMA’s new building at 118 West Lake St.
Other grant awards are as follows:
• Chisholm Figure Skating Club—$4,000. New scissor lift.
• Chisholm Public Schools—$5,000. New football, baseball and softball helmets.
• Chisholm Public Schools—$1,041. Check & Connect summer program.
• Chisholm Public Schools—$1,000. New wrestling mat for Elementary School wrestling program.Chisholm Public Schools—$2,500. Fitness Center equipment upgrade.
• Chisholm Youth Center—$5,375. Smart Center-21st Century Skills: Connecting youth to
technology beyond the classroom.
• Minnesota Discovery Center—$4,500. Trolley upholstery replacement project.
• Minnesota Museum of Mining—$4,000. Reduced-slope stairs for 1906 caboose.
• Northern Lights Music Festival—$3,000. Musical events in Chisholm.
• Precious Paws Humane Society—$10,000. New windows.
• United Way of Northeastern Minnesota—$5,000. Technology upgrades.
The CCF is planning a second grant cycle for this year with a deadline of Sept. 30.
CCF burger bash fundraiser
A 50s style burger bash to benefit the CCF is from 4 to 6:30 p.m on May 18, at Jim’s Sports Club in Chisholm.
Funds raised will go toward the CCF’s operating fund.
Cost is $12 per person and includes a burger basket (choice of hamburger or cheeseburger), fries, pickles, coleslaw, and a cookie. Dine-in or take out available.
Participants are encouraged to show up dressed in their best 1950s outfits.
