Keith Reeves received a message from his Minnesota Department of Natural Resources co-workers late Friday morning.
“I just got a text from our Lake Vermilion creel survey crew,” Reeves, the Tower Area Fisheries supervisor said. “It's one big sheet of ice.”
Just as ice fishing was getting started in northeastern Minnesota, mother nature this week had other ideas.
Several days of above normal temperatures followed by heavy rain Wednesday night in portions of the Northland should make people who venture out onto frozen lakes even more aware of ice conditions, Marc Johnson, a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer in Hibbing said.
“We probably won't see the rain affect the ice directly,” Johnson said. “But it will affect the strength. When you get water pooling on the ice and then snow, the ice supports less weight.”
An area from Hibbing northeast to Ely received anywhere from about an inch to over two inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.
Officially, Hibbing received 2.03 inches, Iron Junction 1.97 inches, Embarrass 2.14 inches and Ely 1.16 inches, the National Weather Service said.
Prior to the warm stretch and rainfall, ice from about 6 inches up to roughly 10 inches thick had been reported on area lakes.
Lakes with plentiful ice prior to the week's weather likely won't experience major ice change, Johnson said.
But lakes that were still building ice were more subject to the warm temperatures and rainfall, he said.
“It's going to affect each lake differently,” Johnson said. “Some have ten inches of ice, but some are still trying to build safe ice. With standing water and standing snow on top of it, it's a lot of weight that wouldn't normally be there.”
Reeves said the rain followed by colder temperatures changed some lake surfaces significantly.
“It pretty much solidified the lakes,” Reeves said. “It takes away traction and makes it hard to travel on, especially without much snow on the surface. If you have that extra weight on the ice, it starts to push the ice down and it could be pretty iffy driving on it.”
Colder weather from Thursday into this weekend brought temperatures back to near normal for the time of the year.
However, anyone venturing onto a frozen lake should be fully equipped with safety gear including an ice chisel to jab at the ice as you progress across the ice, ice picks, and a buoyant flotation device, Johnson said.
“Always just be careful,” Johnson said. “We always recommend using precautions and having safety equipment with you out there.”
